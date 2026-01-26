AMD's 'Strix Halo' (ie, Ryzen AI Max 300) chips have been a bit of a damp squib for gaming. Despite some initial and possibly naïve hopes that it could deliver fantastic integrated graphics for mainstream gaming laptops and handhelds, in reality it's been out for a year and has delivered only a little. Instead, it's primarily been found in weird hybrid tablets, ridiculously expensive handhelds, and a select few similarly expensive workstation laptops. It looks like that might soon change, though.

Lenovo has been cooking up some new gaming laptops, some of which it showed off for CES 2026 (including one with a rollable screen), and it's just hinted that a Strix Halo laptop might be in the works. Specifically, a 'Lenovo Legion 7 15ASH11', which was for a while listed as a supported model for its Legion Space software (via VideoCardz).

This is the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 10, featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and Nvidia RTX 5080 mobile. (Image credit: Future)

Note the 'ASH' there, which presumably stands for 'AMD Strix Halo.' It's noteworthy that although VideoCardz shows this model listed in a screenshot, it looks like Lenovo has now deleted this entry in addition to a couple of others, including the 'Legion 7 15N1X11'. This model presumably refers to a laptop featuring N1X, a long-anticipated Arm-based Nvidia CPU that's rumoured to launch very soon.

The thing is, though, based on what we've seen of Strix Halo so far, if Lenovo does launch a gaming laptop featuring the chip, we can expect it to be very expensive. And that was the case even before the memory shortage and resultant apocalyptic prices.

Saying that, though, there's a chance the new laptop could feature the similarly new Strix Halo chip that was just announced at CES 2026. We're all hoping that one will be cheaper than the other, beefier Strix Halo chips that are already out there, because it gets rid of half of the CPU cores but keeps all the GPU cores. Which might not be so great for workstations but would be ideal for gaming.

At any rate, there's no official word on even the existence of this laptop, let alone its specific configuration.

If Lenovo does indeed bring out a Strix Halo laptop, it might offer some fresh challenge to Intel's recently launched Panther Lake chips. On the performance front, that is; battery life would be another story entirely. It wouldn't be apples to apples though, of course, as PTL is much lighter, more moderate and efficient. Though that hasn't stopped these two companies comparing them anyways.