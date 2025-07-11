If you're on a tight budget here's an RTX 4060 Prime Day gaming laptop on sale for just $649, but I have to admit there is a catch

MSI Thin A15 B7VF-461US | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 5 7535HS | 144 Hz | 1080p | 16 GB DDR4 | 512 GB SSD | $999 $649 at Walmart (save $350)

This gets you access to a 144 Hz refresh rate and RTX 40-series DLSS and frame gen for a very cheap price tag. The only problem (well, the main one) is that the RTX 4060 is heavily power limited to just 45 W TGP. Don't expect the same performance as many other RTX 4060 laptops, but for some light 1080p gaming it should do fine.

If you're in the entry-level market it'll probably be a while before you can get your hands on an RTX 50-series laptop. But the good news is the RTX 4060 mobile GPU is still a reasonable choice today, especially for 1080p gaming. I should know, because I've been using an RTX 4060 laptop lately, and it does just fine, even with new games (hello, Killing Floor 3 beta).

You can technically get an RTX 4060 laptop for $649 at Walmart here, but there's definitely a big caveat to this. This particular MSI Thin is an A15 B7VF-461US, and it looks like the RTX 4060 mobile GPUs in A15 B7VX laptops run at just 45 W TGP. The maximum TGP for the RTX 4060 mobile, for reference, is 115 W, and the laptop I've been using has its RTX 4060 running up to 100 W.

In other words, the GPU in this is certainly nerfed, presumably to keep it cool while running in such a thin and light laptop that's also probably a little light on cooling.

All that being said, we're talking $649 for a laptop that should be able to actually play modern games, provided you're alright fiddling with some settings and not running things at max, even at 1080p. Plus you get access to that Frame Gen magic (though not Multi Frame Gen), which might be able to make up for some of that nerfed GPU power.

And hey, it's at least going to be a lot faster than any handheld gaming PC. So, y'know mobile gaming at pace.

That last point is what puts this laptop ahead of some cheap previous-gen ones (I'm looking at you, RTX 3050 mobile laptops). At least with this cheap machine you're getting access to frame gen, which can help significantly in some cases. Especially if you're playing older or less demanding titles where frame rates are higher to begin with, because this is when frame gen really shines as it doesn't introduce too much latency.

Apart from the GPU, with this MSI laptop you're getting what you might expect for the low price tag: a 6-core Ryzen chip, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512 GB of storage. Another disappointing thing about this laptop is there is no spare M.2 slot, so when you want to upgrade your storage you'll have to start from scratch with a fresh install. You are getting a pair of 8 GB sticks of RAM, so you at least get full dual-channel memory bandwidth (some budget machine might come with a single 16 GB stick and therefore half the memory bandwidth), but it also means you won't be able to just slot another 16 GB stick in to get it up to 32 GB. A 144 Hz refresh rate is nice, though, I'll give the machine that.

If you're on a strict budget and can't stretch to, say, this Lenovo for $800, then the $649 MSI laptop should get you by in modern games at 1080p for a very cheap price tag. Don't expect the world—don't even expect normal RTX 4060 mobile performance—but it should churn out playable frames after some tinkering in the game settings.