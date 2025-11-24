Save $400 Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S | RTX 5070 Ti: was $1,899.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy This Acer machine has a 240 Hz OLED panel, which is about as high spec a display as you'll find on gaming laptops right now for this sort of cash. Speaking of which, it's also a fantastic price for an RTX 5070 Ti machine, even if this GPU has had its power reigned in to a 115 W limit. It should still deliver great gaming performance with a bit of DLSS shove behind its already sizable grunt, and it's got 32 GB of RAM crammed into its slim and svelte frame. Quite the deal, this one. Key specs: RTX 5070 Ti | Core Ultra 9 275HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz OLED | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD Price check: Newegg $2,179.99

Now, about that headline. If I was looking for the best value RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop this Black Friday, it'd be this MSI Vector 16 HX for $1,299, as it's a stonking machine for the cash. Trouble is, it's a bit of a chonker, with a plastic-y frame. Plus, while its 240 Hz IPS display is nice enough, I fancy me a bit of OLED action. Some more RAM would be nice out of the box, too.

Which means, when it comes to my own cash, I'd be sorely tempted to pull some more of my pennies together for this Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S instead. It's down to $1,500 at Best Buy right now, and while it's not nearly as high-powered as the MSI machine overall, it's got that touch of luxury in a gaming laptop that I truly desire.

We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here

Let's start off with the big ticket item, the 240 Hz OLED display. It's difficult to explain just how much better an OLED panel is over an IPS one unless you've seen them in person, but as someone who's had the privilege of getting hands on with hundreds of laptop screens at this point, I'll confirm that it's pretty revelatory. OLEDs make your games, your movies, hell, even your PowerPoint presentations look pretty darn fantastic.

I've messed around with this laptop a few times at trade events, and can confirm it has an excellent screen. The chassis is rather lovely, too, being both slim and well-built in a way that the MSI simply isn't. Don't take this the wrong way, mind. The Vector's chassis is fine. But if you want a bit more of a premium feel in your laptop design, this is the far better of the two.

And then we get to the rest of the hardware. The disappointing news is that the RTX 5070 Ti mobile here has been limited to 115 W, thanks to the fact that it's contained in a slim, relatively portable 16-inch chassis design. That being said, even with a power limit the RTX 5070 Ti should be significantly faster than most RTX 5070 mobile machines.

The processor's also rather beastly, being a 24-core (eight Performance, 16 Efficient) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chip with a max Turbo frequency of 5.4 GHz. Pair that with 32 GB of RAM (the proper amount in a well-specced gaming laptop, if you ask me), and you've got quite the powerhouse.

All of which has been wrapped up in a sleek design that should make your co-workers jealous, should you decide to take it into the office. Which is totally doable, given that—despite the substantial rear lip—everything's been squished down to a relatively slim form factor.

Yep, this is the machine I'd go for, although my bank manager would much prefer I pick the MSI. Still, while the Acer might not be the fastest, or cheapest, RTX 5070 Ti machine on our Black Friday gaming laptop deal page right now, it's the one I want the most. And that's really what counts, right?