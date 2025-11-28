Well knock me down with a feather, stone the crows, and other British-isms I'm trying to introduce to a US audience. This 15-inch Lenovo Legion 5i has a specs sheet to be envious of, and for $1,400 at B&H Photo right now, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals I've found this Black Friday.

Speaking of which, it's Black Friday today! That also means B&H has put an ominous countdown timer on this deal, which may or may not be accurate. Apparently it'll change price in around 17 hours or so from the time of writing, although I wouldn't be entirely surprised if this deal cropped up again over Cyber Week. Still, this is a Black Friday deal worth jumping on, I reckon, as it's a huge amount of hardware for the cash.

So, what sort of specs are we looking at? Well, how about a 1600p 165 Hz OLED panel display for starters, which represents some of the best screen tech you can get in a gaming laptop right now. OLED displays are the hot thing at the moment thanks to their vivid color reproduction, excellent contrast, infinitely-deep black levels, and general loveliness. This one is high-res, plenty fast, and very desirable.

Feeding that panel is a 115 W variant of the RTX 5070. It's not the full 140 W spec, but it should still deliver excellent performance. You'll need some DLSS 4 assistance to really make the most of it at 1600p, but hey, that's true of nearly all gaming laptops right now.

Lenovo hasn't skimped on the rest of the components, either. The CPU is an Intel 24-core (eight Performance, 16 Efficient) chip with about as much processing grunt as you can cram into a laptop frame.

That's likely to mean the fan noise is... well, it's going to be loud at full speed, put it that way. Still, Lenovo's LegionSpace software should be your saviour here, as we've had great results backing down the CPU power in lappys like the Legion Pro 7i, which stops the fans from sounding like a hairdryer at full blast while still keeping game performance high.

To finish things off, this machine has 32 GB of DDR5 and a 1 TB SSD. Lenovo apparently hasn't got the memo yet that memory prices are ludicrous right now. Or, let's be honest, retailers are simply clearing out older stock at excellent prices. There's nothing old-fashioned about this gaming laptop, though, as it's stuffed with excellent components for very reasonable cash. I'll take two, put them on my card. I'll deal with the bill next month, I promise.