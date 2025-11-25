The Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 may not be winning any awards for that mouthful of a name, but it should win one for its build quality and feel. In fact it did, the coveted PC Gamer Editor's Pick award!

If you want to use what we reckon is the best gaming keyboard right now, the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless has dropped down to $130 at Amazon this Black Friday. Both the clicky and linear switch models come in at the same price, too.

We're scouting around for the best Black Friday PC gaming deals.

You don't even need Amazon Prime to get this deal (though picking up a 30-day free trial will give you access to overnight shipping and reduced shipping costs).

So, why do we like this keyboard so much? First off, the switches feel fantastic under the fingers, and the sound-dampening foam in the board actually makes it feel light and quiet. It has almost everything you'd hope for at its price point (barring rapid trigger), like PBT keycaps, hot swappable switches, and a media control wheel.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Where the Strix Scope II 96 wireless shines is in its build quality and feel. It's a premium bit of kit, and our Jacob said the "focus on mechanical superiority makes it a dream to game and type on and quieter than the competition."

Despite having a 1.8mm actuation (which is comparably higher than some similarly priced keyboards), we think it's still a snappy and extremely responsive keyboard.

As far as connectivity is concerned, you can plug it in like a standard wired keyboard, connect it via Bluetooth or plug in an included dongle for 2.4 GHz play. Given battery life differs depending on connectivity, using 2.4 GHz for low-latency play on a gaming rig and Bluetooth for some work on a laptop is a viable choice here.

One downside to using the Strix Scope II 96 wireless is that you will have to use the Armoury Crate app, though mediocre software paired to high-end hardware isn't particularly new in the gaming sphere (here's looking at you, Logitech).