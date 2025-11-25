This is absolutely the best gaming keyboard today and it's just dropped to its lowest ever price
Asus has made a bit of a beauty.
This is still the absolute best gaming keyboard overall, and right now it's at a cracking price. You're getting excellent typing feel, stellar gaming performance, sound dampening that actually works, and a build quality that stands well above most of the competition.
Key specs: Numpad | Wireless | Hot-swappable mechanical switches
Price check: Best Buy $129.99
The Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 may not be winning any awards for that mouthful of a name, but it should win one for its build quality and feel. In fact it did, the coveted PC Gamer Editor's Pick award!
If you want to use what we reckon is the best gaming keyboard right now, the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless has dropped down to $130 at Amazon this Black Friday. Both the clicky and linear switch models come in at the same price, too.
- We're scouting around for the best Black Friday PC gaming deals.
You don't even need Amazon Prime to get this deal (though picking up a 30-day free trial will give you access to overnight shipping and reduced shipping costs).
So, why do we like this keyboard so much? First off, the switches feel fantastic under the fingers, and the sound-dampening foam in the board actually makes it feel light and quiet. It has almost everything you'd hope for at its price point (barring rapid trigger), like PBT keycaps, hot swappable switches, and a media control wheel.
Where the Strix Scope II 96 wireless shines is in its build quality and feel. It's a premium bit of kit, and our Jacob said the "focus on mechanical superiority makes it a dream to game and type on and quieter than the competition."
Despite having a 1.8mm actuation (which is comparably higher than some similarly priced keyboards), we think it's still a snappy and extremely responsive keyboard.
As far as connectivity is concerned, you can plug it in like a standard wired keyboard, connect it via Bluetooth or plug in an included dongle for 2.4 GHz play. Given battery life differs depending on connectivity, using 2.4 GHz for low-latency play on a gaming rig and Bluetooth for some work on a laptop is a viable choice here.
One downside to using the Strix Scope II 96 wireless is that you will have to use the Armoury Crate app, though mediocre software paired to high-end hardware isn't particularly new in the gaming sphere (here's looking at you, Logitech).
👉Shop all Amazon's Black Friday gaming keyboard deals👈
1. Best overall:
Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
2. Best budget:
Gamakay x Naughshark NS68
3. Best mid-range:
Ducky Zero 6108
4. Best rapid trigger:
Wooting 80HE
5. Best wireless rapid trigger:
Keychron K2 HE
6. Best silent:
Be Quiet! Light Mount
7. Best tenkeyless:
Keychron Q3 Max
8. Best low profile:
NuPhy Air60 HE
9. Best ergonomic:
Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB
10. Best membrane:
Roccat Magma
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.