This Razer gaming keyboard now has $70 knocked off the MSRP and puts a whole host of premium features at your fingertips

Save $70 Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL: was $219.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Don't have time to faff with settings in Synapse? This tenkeyless gaming keyboard lets you customise key actuation on the fly, just by pressing Function plus Tab and twisting the media knob. Add to that solid build quality featuring Razer's second-generation proprietary optical switches, and this keyboard is a pleasure to game with, as we found in our review. Key specs: Wired | 2.6lbs / 1.2 kg | Textured PBT double-shot keycaps

Gaming is already an expensive hobby—did I really need to waste my time typing that? Anyway, tripping and falling into the hardware sicko rabbit warren doesn't really improve that squiffy financial balance either. So, I always find it heartening to see a well-reviewed bit of kit come tumbling down in price.

One of Aleksha's major complaints in her Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL review was the price, but I've found a deal that at least partially buffs out that ding against this striking keyboard. So long as you don't have your heart set on the bright white colourway, you can pick up the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Esports gaming keyboard in classic black for just $150 at Amazon.

Okay, so, that's still a fair chunk of change for a black gaming keyboard with not the brightest RGB lights. However, you're also getting something that feels every bit as premium in its build quality as its original MSRP suggests, plus oodles of pro-level features that would make even the grumpiest hardware sicko poke their head out of their hidey-hole.

While customisable key actuation is nothing new, the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL's approach is novel. Rather than simply noodling around in Synapse, this keyboard offers on-the-fly actuation adjustment via the hardware itself. Hold down Function and Tab, then fiddle with the media knob to adjust the actuation point between the lightest brush at 0.1 mm to a full force thock at 3.6 mm deep.

That's on top of a number of preloaded profiles geared towards different genres of games, plus adjustable Rapid Trigger functionality too. You could say the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL pushes all of the right buttons—but arguably not before I tell you a little more about the build quality.

Aleksha praised this keyboard's construction, writing, "The rounded aluminium backplate gives it a premium look and feel with the promise that it can take many years of intense gaming punishment. That’s owing to the second-generation proprietary optical switches. The keys can get noisy when typing up a storm but not to the extent of the company’s Green Clicky or Orange Tactile mechanical switches."

Obviously, most won't mind cacophonous clacks from their keeb, though if you do, I personally recommend the Be Quiet! Light Mount. With whisper quiet keys and beautiful build quality, it proudly wears the crown as the best silent keeb in our best gaming keyboard guide for good reason. As for everyone else, the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL promises many years of hearty clacks for only $150.