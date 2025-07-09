My favorite rapid trigger keyboard has an OLED screen for game information, and has now hit its lowest ever price this Prime Day

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 | OmniPoint 3.0 HyperMagnetic Switches | Wired | Rapid trigger | $239.99 $180 at Amazon (save $59.99)

That's quite a lot of cash for a keyboard, but it shows in not only the tech underneath the keys (like some impressive switches) but also build quality and extra quality-of-life features. If you're looking for a rapid trigger keyboard to cut fractions off your reaction time, and like the idea of an extra little screen to display in-game information, this is an excellent choice, especially with a tidy discount. Price check: Best Buy $239.99 ($203.99 for the black variant)

A good gaming keyboard will both look and feel the part. Luckily, in my years of testing out keebs, SteelSeries' Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 is my favorite rapid trigger gaming keyboard, and it even comes with a neat OLED screen up the top right. Win-Win.

If you fancy the upgrade for yourself, you can get the white SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 for $180 at Amazon right now, which is comfortably the best price I've ever seen it at.

If you don't quite know what rapid trigger is or why you should care about it, thanks to this keyboard's optical switches, it can measure actuation to an incredibly fine degree. This means that the keyboard can register the moment you start to let go of a key, and therefore stop commands earlier. In single-player games, this won't affect much, but in multiplayer competitive titles, it can make the difference between digital life and digital death.

In Counter-Strike 2, a game that makes you less accurate if you shoot while moving, stopping early closes your reticule and gives you more consistent fire. The same is true of Valorant.

In SteelSeries' software, you can change the actuation of individual keys, which not only allows that level of customizability but means you can set higher actuation for keys you find yourself mistyping a lot.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

If you're just looking for rapid trigger and don't care too much about the feel and setup of your keyboard, you can get it in the $40 Gamakay X NaughShark NS68. However, this SteelSeries keeb has a lot going for it outside of just rapid trigger. It's not only super responsive but sturdy, thanks to an aluminum plate, and the typing feel is immaculate. Keycaps feel great under the finger, they push down with just the right amount of pressure, and the included wrist rest does its job of providing support for a long day typing or gaming.

The OLED screen is a cute addition, and one I mostly plastered cats all over, but there is some sort of purpose to it in games. You can have it display information from in-game HUDs like kill/death ratio or health, but I've found it to mostly be an aesthetic tool to make my desk space a little nicer.

Giving it 82% in my SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 review, I said, "This keyboard is excellent, from build quality to its design, to its new switches. The price puts it just out of range of an instant recommendation, and a bit closer to an enthusiast pick, but it feels great to use, has some genuinely impressive software and hardware handshakes."

This all remains true, even on sale. The Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 is an expensive keyboard, and you pay more for the OLED screen at the top, but I've yet to use a rapid trigger keyboard I like as much as this one.