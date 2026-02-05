With DRAM and SSD prices showing no signs of stabilizing (if anything, they're just racing to the Moon even faster), you might feel that there's no point in upgrading your gaming setup until things get better. But while a new graphics card or more storage might be off the table, the good news is that other components and peripherals are very much up for grabs.

Take this Asus ROG Strix Scope II Wireless, for example, that's currently $130 at Amazon. Yes, it's been around for a few years, but it normally sports at $210 price tag, so this is a serious saving. In fact, it's the same price as it was during last year's Black Friday sales, and we're very much not in a sales bonanza right now.

Just because something has a 38% discount doesn't mean you should rush out and buy it, of course, but let me just reiterate which keyboard this is: Asus' ROG Strix Scope II Wireless. The one that just happens to be the best overall gaming keyboard around, and it's held the coveted top slot for a long time.

Sure, you can buy faster keyboards, ones that sport Hall effect switches and boast all the latest gaming buzzwords. You can also spend far less and still get a nice keyboard. But what makes the Scope II 96 Wireless stand out in the very busy gaming keyboard crowd is just how refined and lovely it is to use.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The pre-lubricated mechanical switches aren't the only aspect to give it this sense of luxury; the whole structural design and use of dampening materials make a huge difference, too. If you prefer your gaming keyboard to sound like an industrial excavator, then the Scope II 96 Wireless won't be to your taste, but if gentle click-clacks are music to your ears, then Asus' keyboard is a must-buy.

As it's a slightly squashed full-size arrangement, it will take you a little while to adapt, especially if you used ultra-small or big-boi keyboards before. This is a minor quibble, though, and once your muscle memory has locked down, you'll be blissfully bashing those buttons in a symphony of mechanical harmony before you know it.

Okay, I may be slightly exaggerating things there, but hey—it's a superb keyboard with a big ol' price reduction. What more could you ask for?