The next sales season is still months away, but the best gaming keyboard around is now as cheap as it was last Black Friday
$130 gets you a slice of typing nirvana.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
This mildly shrunk, full-size mechanical keyboard is one of the smoothest and most luxurious-feeling gaming button mashers we've ever tested. There's a good reason why it's been our top recommendation for so long, and at this price, it's an absolute bargain.
Price check: Newegg $129.99
Key specs: Pre-lubricated mechanical switches | 2.4G, BT, USB connectivity | Up to 1800 hours battery | Detachable palm rest
With DRAM and SSD prices showing no signs of stabilizing (if anything, they're just racing to the Moon even faster), you might feel that there's no point in upgrading your gaming setup until things get better. But while a new graphics card or more storage might be off the table, the good news is that other components and peripherals are very much up for grabs.
Take this Asus ROG Strix Scope II Wireless, for example, that's currently $130 at Amazon. Yes, it's been around for a few years, but it normally sports at $210 price tag, so this is a serious saving. In fact, it's the same price as it was during last year's Black Friday sales, and we're very much not in a sales bonanza right now.
- Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.
Just because something has a 38% discount doesn't mean you should rush out and buy it, of course, but let me just reiterate which keyboard this is: Asus' ROG Strix Scope II Wireless. The one that just happens to be the best overall gaming keyboard around, and it's held the coveted top slot for a long time.
Sure, you can buy faster keyboards, ones that sport Hall effect switches and boast all the latest gaming buzzwords. You can also spend far less and still get a nice keyboard. But what makes the Scope II 96 Wireless stand out in the very busy gaming keyboard crowd is just how refined and lovely it is to use.
The pre-lubricated mechanical switches aren't the only aspect to give it this sense of luxury; the whole structural design and use of dampening materials make a huge difference, too. If you prefer your gaming keyboard to sound like an industrial excavator, then the Scope II 96 Wireless won't be to your taste, but if gentle click-clacks are music to your ears, then Asus' keyboard is a must-buy.
As it's a slightly squashed full-size arrangement, it will take you a little while to adapt, especially if you used ultra-small or big-boi keyboards before. This is a minor quibble, though, and once your muscle memory has locked down, you'll be blissfully bashing those buttons in a symphony of mechanical harmony before you know it.
Okay, I may be slightly exaggerating things there, but hey—it's a superb keyboard with a big ol' price reduction. What more could you ask for?
👉Check out all of Amazon's gaming keyboard deals here👈
1. Best overall:
Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
2. Best budget:
Gamakay x Naughshark NS68
3. Best mid-range:
Ducky Zero 6108
4. Best rapid trigger:
Wooting 80HE
5. Best wireless rapid trigger:
Keychron K2 HE
6. Best silent:
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.