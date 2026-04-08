I have too many keycaps. I also own too many watches. I'm a real keycap/watch guy. So picture my surprise when the Miyo Watch Keycap came up on my feed last night.

It's a keycap with an analogue watch built into it. Specifically, a Miyota 5Y20 quartz movement with a dual-tone Super-LimuNova (glow-in-the-dark) dial and hands. Over the top, sapphire glass with an anti-reflecting coating. To the right, a small crown. All of which fits into a tiny 1U keycap—that's equivalent to a single letter key on your keyboard.

I'm definitely late to the game here, as the Miyo went on sale over at Sneakbox back in October, 2025. That was a limited release of only 150 units, split three-ways between steel, black and rose gold. There are still rose gold ones available but I am being very chill about it.

It's probably for the best. The Miyo Watch Keycap costs $300/£227, and despite being a watch guy, I prefer my watches to cost roughly as much as a decent Casio—that is, not very much. Though I was tempted by the dopamine rush that would surely ensue after purchasing an extremely unnecessary object for my keyboard.

In a post on Reddit last year, Muji, the keycap's creator and owner of Sneakbox, notes how well received the project has been: "I knew there was a lot of curiosity about this project from the last post, but I didn't anticipate the amount of folk that would actually intend to buy one! Seriously, it's humbling to see this degree of interest being a business-of-one who designs, produces and sells his own stuff. Thank you."

(Image credit: Sneakbox)

Muji also notes this keycap is not waterproof but they'd like to work on a waterproof version, perhaps with a diver-style bezel, at a later date.

If you're annoyed about missing this creation and looking for another keycap hit, I've bought a couple from Jelly Key. Most of its designs are limited drops and require signing up in a short time period, but I've always been impressed with the quality of what I've received.

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I have a couple koi/fish pond ones, a legally-distinct Mario-style one, and an arcade cabinet one. I'm usually tempted to buy more, and I fear for my sanity after considering purchasing this keycap in the shape of a soft, plump pillow, but after a while you run out of keyboards to put them on. At least with watches you can wear at least five or six on one wrist and look totally normal.