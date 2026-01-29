Save $28 Keychron K2 HE: was $139.99 now $111.99 at Amazon Keychron's K2 HE boasts top-tier hardware, with all the usual gamer gadgets that you'd expect at this price point, such as Hall effect switches and rapid trigger. But thanks to the use of aluminum and wood, it looks very classy indeed. Key specs: 75% size | Gateron Hall effect switches | RGB lighting | Wireless (BT/2.4G)

I like my gaming setup to have all the latest and best tech that I can afford, but what I don't want it to have is outrageous levels of in-your-face gamer-bling. There's nothing wrong with a nice bit of RGB lighting to spice things up a bit, but some gaming peripherals take things way too far.

Not so Keychron's K2 HE wireless mechanical keyboard, which is currently enjoying a 20% discount over at Amazon (both black and white versions).

The fact that we rate this particular keeb as the best wireless rapid trigger button masher you can buy right now should tell you all you need to know about its gaming credentials. Sporting Gateron Hall effect switches, the K2 HE is seriously quick, responsive, and smooth to use.

And because the switches are magnetically activated, you can adjust trigger points and other aspects of the switch movement via Keychron's web-based app. Whether you prefer to jam your keys hard before they do something or you want things as rapid as possible, you'll have no problems getting things exactly how you want them.

For me, though, it's the K2 HE's build quality and design that get my vote. With an aluminum chassis and a lovely wood trim, Keychron has made something that not only feels incredibly solid and expensive, but it looks that way, too.

It even boasts an enormous 4,000 mAh battery, and although that adds to the heft of the keyboard, it does mean you can expect hundreds of hours of use if you disable the RGB lighting. Speaking of which, it's not the most adjustable of systems, but at least it's there if you like a bit of hue to your keys.

Taking all things into account, the Keychron K2 HE is quite a special little keyboard: fast and precise for gaming, well built for years of use/abuse, and lovely to look at, for giving your gaming den a touch of class.