Any gaming setup will look infinitely posher when you slap this classy wood-trimmed Keychron keyboard on your desk
Especially now that it has 20% chainsawed off the price.
Keychron's K2 HE boasts top-tier hardware, with all the usual gamer gadgets that you'd expect at this price point, such as Hall effect switches and rapid trigger. But thanks to the use of aluminum and wood, it looks very classy indeed.
Key specs: 75% size | Gateron Hall effect switches | RGB lighting | Wireless (BT/2.4G)
I like my gaming setup to have all the latest and best tech that I can afford, but what I don't want it to have is outrageous levels of in-your-face gamer-bling. There's nothing wrong with a nice bit of RGB lighting to spice things up a bit, but some gaming peripherals take things way too far.
Not so Keychron's K2 HE wireless mechanical keyboard, which is currently enjoying a 20% discount over at Amazon (both black and white versions).
- Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.
The fact that we rate this particular keeb as the best wireless rapid trigger button masher you can buy right now should tell you all you need to know about its gaming credentials. Sporting Gateron Hall effect switches, the K2 HE is seriously quick, responsive, and smooth to use.
And because the switches are magnetically activated, you can adjust trigger points and other aspects of the switch movement via Keychron's web-based app. Whether you prefer to jam your keys hard before they do something or you want things as rapid as possible, you'll have no problems getting things exactly how you want them.
For me, though, it's the K2 HE's build quality and design that get my vote. With an aluminum chassis and a lovely wood trim, Keychron has made something that not only feels incredibly solid and expensive, but it looks that way, too.
It even boasts an enormous 4,000 mAh battery, and although that adds to the heft of the keyboard, it does mean you can expect hundreds of hours of use if you disable the RGB lighting. Speaking of which, it's not the most adjustable of systems, but at least it's there if you like a bit of hue to your keys.
Taking all things into account, the Keychron K2 HE is quite a special little keyboard: fast and precise for gaming, well built for years of use/abuse, and lovely to look at, for giving your gaming den a touch of class.
👉Check out all of Amazon's gaming keyboard deals here👈
1. Best overall:
Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
2. Best budget:
Gamakay x Naughshark NS68
3. Best mid-range:
Ducky Zero 6108
4. Best rapid trigger:
Wooting 80HE
5. Best wireless rapid trigger:
Keychron K2 HE
6. Best silent:
Be Quiet! Light Mount
7. Best tenkeyless:
Keychron Q3 Max
8. Best low profile:
NuPhy Air60 HE
9. Best ergonomic:
Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB
10. Best membrane:
Roccat Magma
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.