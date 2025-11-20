Save $50 Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile: was $169.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Once considered to be the best low-profile gaming keyboard by us (superceded by a Hall effect), thanks to great switches, super solid build quality, and great media controls, this is a great board, only really let down by its usually high price. With a big discount, this becomes a more attractive package. <p><strong>Key specs: Tenkeyless | Wireless | Low profile mechanical switches<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=31828&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.asus.com%2Fus%2Frog-falchion-rx-low-profile.html" target="_blank">Asus $119.99 Key specs: Tenkeyless | Wireless | Low profile mechanical switches Price check: Asus $119.99

I reviewed the Asus ROG Falchion way back in March, 2024. Back then, you could buy 32 GB of RAM for a tuppence—how times have changed. Luckily, there's no shortage of keyboards switches and we're seeing discounts, rather than rises, across a range of keyboards. The oddly-named Falchion among them.

You can pick up the ROG Falchion for $120 at Amazon today. That's a discount of 29% from its usual MSRP, and by my making, the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon. Whew.

In my ROG Falchion RX Low Profile review from way back when, I noted that the cost per switch was particularly high. What with this being a tiny keyboard with a big price tag. Thankfully, this latest deal makes it far more proportionately priced for what it is.

This plucky lil' keyboard is designed to save space both horizontally and vertically. It has a compact 65% layout, which is great for small spaces and gaming alone, though is a bit of a hindrance if you plan to use it for work. Unless you're a whiz with macros, of course. Though using low-profile keys, it is also able to reduce the amount you have to lift your fingers as you type.

I'm a fan of a low-profile keyboard, generally, and while this one uses mechanical switches rather than Hall effect like the excellent NuPhy Air60 HE (which is also currently on sale for $96 on Amazon), I have to say that the quality of the Falchion still keeps it in the running here. It feels excellent to type on, and it has the cleverest media controls I've used in a long time.

The media controls are not on the top of the board but rather a touch sensitive panel on the rear left-hand side. You simply scrub your scrubby lil' fingers along the panel to increase or decrease the volume, and LEDs signpost what you're doing without actually needing to lean over. I found it a bit off-putting at first, but I've really come around to the touch panel over time.

Though what I found the Falchion most useful for during my time with it was as an accessory for my Steam Deck. If you've ever wanted to use a keyboard with your Steam Deck for desktop use or just playing a game with traditional PC controls, you'll know that something small and portable to match the Deck is usually pretty handy. The Falchion is exactly that, though even better, comes with a handy protective cover.

Altogether, a good pick for a few reasons, and there should be more to come. Black Friday has kicked off at Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy and others, and we're tracking all the best Black Friday keyboard deals for your perusal. So, check back throughout the week to see if much has changed. I'd take a guess that it will have.