It's my sworn duty to remind you that this champion of gaming keyboards is on discount once more and it's still the very best

At some point, trillions of years in the future, many scientists believe we will experience the heat death of the universe. Well, probably not "we". Or "experience", for that matter. Anyway, should PC Gamer still be operating at anywhere near that point, we'll likely still be talking about the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless, a keeb that's sat at the top of our best gaming keyboard guide for longer than I've worked here.

Our Jacob is a massive keyboard enthusiast, and he called the ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless "quite simply the best new gaming keyboard I've used in years." Many great contenders have passed beneath his fingertips since then, but this is the one that remains top in his estimations. And, while it's often on discount, this $159 deal at Amazon is actually pretty reasonable for what you end up receiving.

It's a 96% board, which means you're still getting a numpad and function keys, making it perfect for day-to-day productivity tasks. They've just been squished together a bit, which makes it surprisingly compact for a near-full-size board. It's also got a sound dampening layer that actually works, which means it's a serene experience for those around you. Sure, it'll still make a noise. But a good noise. One that hopefully won't drive your nearest and dearest to distraction.

It's also got a configurable multimedia control wheel, a magnetically attached wrist rest, and a sleek, stealth-like chassis with configurable RGB. That's pretty much a shopping list for some of the best keyboard features right there, and I haven't even got to the best bit yet.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Which is the switch feel. Underneath the PBT keycaps lies a selection of pre-lubed NX Snow linear switches (A Storm-switched variant is also available, although it's currently at full price). These little beasties feel superb under your fingertips, with just the right amount of resistance to result in an extremely pleasant typing feel.

They're great for gaming, too, with a 1.8 mm actuation point that makes them feel extremely responsive under duress. You can hot-swap them out should you fancy a change, but these are so good straight from the factory, I doubt you'll want to.

Of course, nothing is perfect. The Armoury Crate software isn't the easiest thing to navigate, and even with a $51 discount, it's still an expensive keeb. But you can't do any better than this one right now when it comes to gaming keyboards, and that looks set to continue for some time to come. Don't call it a comeback, please—this keeb's literally been here for years.