I use this retro-themed gaming keyboard with two big red programmable buttons every day and it's now at its lowest price this Prime Day

Save $41.80 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (N Edition): was $119.99 now $78.19 at Amazon Already reasonably priced at full MSRP, this keyboard has a great aesthetic, powerful battery life, nice-feeling keys, and Super Buttons, which you can program to do simple commands. I use mine as a quick record button so I can slam my fist down after a good play and show it off to friends. They're perhaps a little less impressed by my quick record function than they are by its look. Key specs: 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, and wired connection | 'Super Buttons' | 200-hour battery life

If you told me last year that my fancy and expensive rapid trigger gaming keyboard would be replaced by a retro-style (and significantly cheaper) wireless board from 8BitDo, I'd be surprised. And yet, the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard has been the pride of my desk space ever since the moment it arrived.

If you want to pick one up for yourself, it has just dropped down to $78 at Amazon, its lowest ever price.

👉All Amazon's Big Deal Days deals👈

👉OUR favorite Prime Day PC gaming deals👈

I should clarify that the N edition on sale is actually slightly different to the one I use every day. Mine is the C64-themed keyboard, which feels and sounds very similar, except the C64 version has highly curved keycaps (to mimic the Commodore 64), and it comes with a Super Stick.

Effectively, both keyboards come with Super Buttons, which plug into the keyboard and can be reprogrammed to perform a manual action. In my case, the left one starts and stops recording, and the right one takes a video of the last thirty seconds of whatever game I've been playing.

The Super Stick, however, gives you access to four more controls via a joystick. For the most part, I haven't really used this, and I'd pick the N edition for its aesthetic anyway.

It's always lucky when the cheaper of two options is the one I'd pick regardless.

Image 1 of 5 My C64 edition 8BitDo Retro (Image credit: Future) My C64 edition 8BitDo Retro (Image credit: Future) My C64 edition 8BitDo Retro (Image credit: Future) My C64 edition 8BitDo Retro (Image credit: Future) My C64 edition 8BitDo Retro (Image credit: Future)

The 8BitDo Retro is a neat keyboard in more than just its aesthetic. The switches are hot swappable, it comes with great sounding keys, has hundreds of hours of battery life from a single charge, and it's wireless, both via Bluetooth and a 2.4 GHz connector that can snugly fit into the back of the keyboard when not in use.

I did find, in my time with the 8BitDo Retro, that the keys are very loud. The loudest I've used in a gaming keyboard in the last year, at least. As well as this, 8BitDo's software is mediocre at best. Customizing keys via the software is a bit more complicated than I would like. Luckily, you don't actually need to touch it at all once set up and ready to go.

It's become my daily driver, partly down to how pretty it looks on a desk but also how reliable it is to use and how handy its little extra functions are.