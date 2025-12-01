Save $125 Corsair TC500 Luxe Gaming Chair: was $549.99 now $424.99 at Amazon It seems like a simple deal to make the most of, but your entire body will thank you once you've got support in all the right places. Make the hours you already spend tethered to your setup even more comfortable with the TC500 Luxe. Key specs: Omniflex armrests | Built-in lumbar support | Wide and flat seating with subtle bolstering | Detachable neck pillow Price check: Corsair $424.99

When you're swept up in the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's easy to forget about the essentials. How often have you told yourself lately that you really need to get around to replacing your gaming chair? How often have you struggled to stand up because you've been sitting down for so long your entire bottom half has gone numb? If you're reading this post, I'm assuming both of these scenarios have happened fairly recently. Luckily, my favorite gaming chair has been discounted to save your ass — quite literally.

The TC500 Luxe gaming chair is an investment, there's no denying that. It retails for a pretty eye-watering $550, which is definitely enough to put the average gamer off. Fortunately, you don't have to pay that much right now, as a hearty discount of over one hundred dollars has knocked the price down to $425, which is a much more digestible and less soul destroying price.

Much like Goldilocks, I have sat in plenty of seats to find one that's just right, but this one takes the biscuit. I've got it in a sleek charcoal colorway, but if you'd rather have a more earthy green, the Sherwood color boasts the same discount, as does the charming Frost version. Although these are fairly neutral colors for a gaming chair, and you certainly won't find any garish RGB here, it really goes to show that looks aren't everything.

Within its simple, quilted design with embroidered Corsair embellishments on the headrest, is a world of comfort.

Most notably, there is a lot you can customize beyond the color to make this chair suit your needs. Omniflex armrests let you freely move your elbows and arms about in any direction, and built-in lumbar support which can easily be adjusted with two knobs on the side of the chair will prevent any prawn-shaped sitting.

With a seat width of 59 cm, there's plenty of room for you to sit in any position. As I spend most of my day hunched over like L from Death Note, having ample space to have both of my feet up on the chair is incredibly important, which is arguably one of the chairs biggest selling points. If you fancy kicking back and really chilling out, the 160 degree reclining backrest is the perfect nap companion for those lunch breaks, too. Not that I'm speaking from experience, in case my boss is reading this.

My days of mocking the humble gaming chair are over, and it's all thanks to this TC500 Luxe. I dread the day I have to find a replacement, but even after almost two years of daily use it's shown no signs of wear at all. I'll be old and grey by the time I have to find a new gaming chair, and at that point I'm sure I'll have bigger things to worry about. At least now all the time spent at my desk will be so incredibly comfortable.