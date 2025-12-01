Save $50 Playseat Challenge: was $229 now $179 at Amazon Playseat has become one of the go-to names for foldable sim racing fun, and this chair gives you most of the advantages of a proper sim racing rig setup while remaining foldable enough to stick in a wardrobe. You get plenty of adjustment, a pedal mount to stop your foot controls from slipping around, and a comfy driving position that's much more convenient to have in your home than a big metal frame. Key specs: Sim racing cockpit | Foldable

I have a sim racing chair very similar to this one. It's the Logitech Playseat Challenge X, which is a lot like this chair with some Logitech branding on it, and it's an excellent device for a bit of fold-out sim racing fun.

It's not sexy, though, I will admit. Still, if you don't care about looking slightly foolish (and that ship sailed for me a long time ago), setting up what is essentially a sim racing camping chair to put you in a realistic driving position makes a huge difference to the way you play.

You can buy a proper sim racing throne, of course, but they're usually expensive, unwieldy, spare-room dominating affairs. So, for those of you who fancy a sim racing chair on a budget that can be folded away afterwards, the Playseat Challenge makes a lot of sense. It's down to $179 at Amazon this Cyber Monday, and that's a pretty great price for anything even mildly associated with sim racing.

Let's use the "I" word. Immersion. Sitting at a desk with an excellent racing wheel is all well and good, but unless you're playing something like Euro Truck Simulator 2, the "sit up and beg" angle you'll end up driving at doesn't exactly feel like you're in a real car.

And with sim racing, that's the whole point. The Challenge puts you in the perfect driving position, with adjustable straps on the sides to make sure you find the right angle. That should fix my biggest problem with the Logitech version, actually, with its plastic clamp locking mechanisms—which occasionally slip if you haven't tightened them to their maximum.

The straps here look much more robust, which should prevent any "help, I'm falling through the track" moments. Plus, it's got a fold-out pedal bar that holds the foot controls exactly where you want them.

Anyone who's raced at a desk will have a story of the moment they went full Max Verstappen in an overtake, only for their brake pedal to go shooting away from them at a crucial point. It's embarrassing. Way more embarrassing than buying something called a Playseat, or indeed, being caught using it.

Because ultimately, us sim racers are here to have fun. And the proper driving angle will improve that fun immensely. I now display my equivalent model with pride, and if you pick one up, you should too. It might look like a glorified camping chair, but in terms of the giggle factor? You'll be the one grinning away, carving up the corners with the best of them.