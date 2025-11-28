I've been pining after a set of Govee lights ever since I first locked eyes upon Hope's Govee x Evangelion gaming light kits review (not to mention that review's absolutely diabolical strap line—if you know, you know). Thankfully, it turns out a great big chunk of this lighting collaboration is now discounted in the Black Friday sales.

We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here

As I write, the six piece Govee x Evangelion gaming wall lights set is already in my basket for only $90 from Amazon. The Govee x Evangelion RGBIC gaming light bars for only $55 are also incredibly tempting—though I think my home office full of Miku Hatsune figurines is already reaching something of weeb-y critical mass.

Govee x Evangelion gaming wall lights | $90 (save $90)

Govee x Evangelion gaming light bars | $55 (save $35)

Govee x Evangelion gaming wall lights

So, while I'm attempting to restrain myself from filling up my cart with gaming lamps I definitely don't need, let me explain why I'm struggling. First up, to the delight of giant robot fans everywhere, the wall lights come in an EVA 01 purple and feature a cool circuit board design in green across their frosted surfaces.

The six piece wall light kit comes with two connectors, offering lots of customisable orientations for either your wall, or as Hope demonstrated in her review, your drum-based stream setup. Now, I'm not much of a musician, but I will still belt out Cruel Angel's Thesis with all the unearned confidence of a youngster piloting several tons of metal.

Govee x Evangelion gaming light bars

To distract from all of my warbling, you can set the Evangelion-themed lightbars to react to audio sources via the audio port in the kit's control box. Hope elaborates in her review, "The aux allows you to send audio straight to the device for responsive lights. It even has a splitter so you can send the audio on to your headset or PC from there."

She later goes on to add, "Having the direct aux input gives you a lot of control over what these lights hear and react to, and you can use the DreamView feature to set all the other lights to follow these. This combined with an update to the Govee PC app that lets it do screen reading to send colour to the lights makes for a super responsive setup."

(Image credit: Future)

Now, nearly $150 total for what amounts to a suite of fancy lamps is definitely going to too dear a price for some folks—unfortunately for me, with the anime nerd brainrot, that's a seriously compelling price point. All the same, I hope this deal post has at least been illuminating—now, if you'll excuse me I'm going to very dramatically fight my metaphorical other self over whether I'm actually going to click buy on this basket full of weeb lights.