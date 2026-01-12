If you've been dying to get your hands on the Noctua Pulsar Feinmann since its announcement, I have bad news for you: You will be waiting a little longer. If, instead, you care about its range of all-in-one liquid coolers, I have good news.

Noctua recently took to its roadmap website (archive from September 2025) to adjust the planned release of some upcoming gear. Notably, the Pulsar Feinman Noctua edition and NF-A12X25 G2 chromax.black have moved from the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 to Q2, and the Antec Flux Pro Noctua edition is now the only product set for release in Q1.

The Pulsar Feinmann Noctua Edition, being a neat mouse with a fan in it, intrigued us last year, and a potential launch in Q2 means it will be here in time for the hottest months of the year.

From Q2 estimations in the last roadmap, the 140 mm desk fan, USB fan controller and Seasonic Prime PX HPD Noctua edition have all moved back to Q3 this year. If the desk fan is anything like the 120 mm NV-FS1, it will be pricey and very cool. I can't help but feel like there's a missed opportunity in not launching in the height of the summer, though.

However, perhaps the best news in this roadmap update is that the all-in-one liquid cooler is still on track for its Q2 launch estimation. Aiming for its 2026 launch for a while now, we had the chance to see the all-in-one liquid cooling system back in May last year, and it seems like it's a very quiet water pump.

Image 1 of 2 Roadmap archive from September 2025 (Image credit: Noctua) Roadmap as of today (Image credit: Noctua)

It is being made in collaboration with Asetek and said to be offered in 420, 360, and 240 mm radiator formats. The shroud of the pump head seems to have a hunk of noise-absorbing material, and Noctua reckons it is almost 6 decibels quieter than a standard pump. It's not quite the thermosiphon system we've been waiting for, but a quieter pump will certainly help, deep into nights full of gaming.

It's worth noting that this roadmap update isn't an official delay in a traditional capacity. Noctua's roadmap site is a step for broader transparency around the company's plans and not a firm release date confirmation. Last September, Noctua also updated its roadmap, delaying a few things and confirming release windows for others. As it says at the top of the page, "Please note that this schedule is subject to change."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Noctua is a company known for holding onto its gear until it's perfect, so an informal delay is not always a sign of something bad for the company. Still, if it means delaying everything to get that all-in-one liquid cooler on schedule, I might just take it that trade.