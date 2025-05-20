Hyte's ludicrous liquid cooler will soon be able to show entire system monitoring charts on its screen

If you're the type of person to load up HWInfo religiously to check your system stats, this might be for you.

Hyte's Thicc Q60 liquid cooler, the one with a 5-inch screen and Arm processor attached to it, will soon show you key stats as a chart, so you always have access to key system stats over time. If that sounds like the world's most boring spectator sport, you've come to the wrong place—it looks pretty handy.

It's an update coming with Nexus app version 2.4, which is currently in alpha but will be ready to go soon, and allows you to chart any key component's sensor data onto the cooler itself.

For an at-a-glance view of your gear's temps or utilisation, it looks pretty useful, and at the very least speaks to my obsessive need to know what temperature my CPU is at all times.

Of course, you need a Q60 cooler to benefit. That or the upcoming Q80, the triple-fan version, though that has been a long time coming. Hyte says that should be shipped out to those that pre-ordered soon, but otherwise it's still on a bit of a backlog, not helped by delays or pauses on many of its products shipping to the US due to tariffs. Those are still affecting Hyte's supply of parts despite recent US/China tariff deals, I'm told.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Another feature headed our way with the 2.4 update is the ability to control your system RGB via the Nexus app through the Y70 touchscreen.

If you have the screen already installed, this means you can skim through the options for changing RGB lighting right there on your case and see those changes pretty swiftly displayed by your case lighting.

Yet the one feature I'm waiting for on the Q60? The ability to orient the screen landscape. Still no word on that, unfortunately.