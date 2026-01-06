CES might be filled with algorithms and server racks but it's good to see some companies keeping the 'Consumer' in Consumer Electronics Show. Be Quiet! is one of them, announcing new power supplies and coolers.

Following on from the Dark Rock 5, the Dark Rock 6 and Dark Rock Pro 6 have a new angular look and semi-passive modes.

The Dark Rock 6 comes with six heat pipes and a single 135 mm Silent Wings fan. Meanwhile, the Pro is on a whole other level with none fewer than seven heat pipes. How about that? It also has two Silent Wings fans of unspecified size—though I'd guess from the images provided that they're also 135 mm.

Both coolers offer a sleek all-black appearance, with a shroud covering the top and sides of the heatsink. That's the sorta attention to detail we've seen on other Be Quiet! air coolers in the past, although generally they have been dearer than competitors (Arctic Freezer 36 or Thermalright Peerless Assassin) for the extra flair.

A new all-in-one cooler is the star of the show, according to its creator. The Light Loop IO LCD, and yes, LCD denotes it having a screen on it. A 2.1-inch IPS display. It's bright at 500 nits, and able to show the usual laundry list of system info. Plus, the RGB surround is softly lit for a genuinely decent appearance. In terms of the more important stuff: it offers three Light Wings LX PWM fans, a specially designed plate design, and a self-proclaimed state-of-the-art pump. All controllable via the IO Center app.

The Light Loop IO LCD comes in either 360 or 240 mm size and black or white colours. Unfortunately, I've no idea what the price will be yet.

Onto my favourite component in any build, the PSU! There are two new options here: Power Zone 2 1200 W and Pure Power 13 M 1200 W. The former is platinum rated by Cybenetics and 80 Plus, and the latter 80 Plus Gold. Both offer support for ATX 3.1/PCIe 5.1.

So, there you have it. Some actual PC components at CES. There have been a few other announcements of note, too: Asus has a handful of ROG products made in collaboration with Kojima, and a case with holographic fans, and there are new dual-slot graphics cards from PNY and a seriously chunky 5090 from Gigabyte.