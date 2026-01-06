These new dual-slot Nvidia RTX graphics cards from PNY are a throwback to a simpler time of sensibly-sized GPUs

News
By published

But the pricing will no doubt be distinctly 2026.

PNY RTX 5080 Slim
(Image credit: PNY)

Hard to believe but there was a time when graphics cards weren't the size of an SUV and cost as much as a house. As if to prove it, here comes PNY addressing at least one half of that equation with a new range of dual-slot Nvidia RTX GPUs. Odds are, however, the pricing will remain distinctly 2026.

We give you the GeForce RTX 50 Series Slim from PNY. Available in RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 configurations, PNY says the cards, "combine cutting-edge performance with space-saving innovation that’s ideal for compact PC builds."

Image 1 of 2
PNY RTX 5070 Slim graphics card.
(Image credit: PNY)

Thus, the RTX 5080 Slim OC runs at 2,730 MHz instead of 2,617 MHz, the RTX 5070 Ti Slim OC is clocked at 2,572 MHz versus the reference 2,542 MHz and the RTX 5070 Slim OC hits 2,587 MHz versus 2,512 MHz.

Obviously, these are pretty modest factory overclocks for the OC versions. But the simple fact that PNY is offering OC models based on this thermal design is fairly reassuring, and particularly so for the stock-clocked versions. It implies there's a little headroom to spare.

For now, PNY isn't providing any pricing, perhaps because the whole PC industry is in flux on account of volatile memory pricing thanks to the AI boom. So, we'll have to wait until February, when the cards go on sale, to see exactly how expensive they are. But on this first reckoning, they look like potentially interesting alternatives to Nvidia's own Founders Edition boards if you're after something sensibly sized.

Image

Catch up with CES 2026: We're on the ground in sunny Las Vegas covering all the latest announcements from some of the biggest names in tech, including Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Razer, MSI and more.

TOPICS
Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.