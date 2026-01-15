Good news, everyone! Or at least, here's a welcome update for the Windows Insiders: a fresh Windows 11 build addresses file explorer's nasty habit of 'flash banging' users while they browse in dark mode.

Our Nick reported on the issue when it first began giving Insiders an eyeful in the KB5070311 update for Windows 11. He was able to replicate the issue, which doesn't seem like the worst thing in the world when conveyed via an embedded video, but becomes practically cornea-sizzling if it happens to you while you're sitting directly in front of a 32-inch OLED monitor.

Thankfully, this 'flash bang' file explorer bug should now be no more, thanks to a fix contained in the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 28020.1371 which has already begun rolling out via the Canary Channel. The update, displaying the typical art of understatement usually deployed in patch notes, describes the fix as addressing "an issue causing File Explorer to show a white flash when navigating between pages for some Insiders after the previous flight."

On the one hand, I'm personally not loving how often being a Windows Insider feels a bit like being an unpaid QA tester for Microsoft. On the other, last year did see the Insiders get a number of neat features before anyone else, including Bluetooth LE audio over two pairs of headphones and even an internet speed check right from the taskbar.

On the other, other hand, Insiders also received the Copilot app update 1.25095.161 before anyone else. Speaking purely for myself, yuck.

Considering Microsoft is very much committed to making 'every Windows 11 PC an AI PC,' is it any wonder that so many Windows 10 users still haven't made the switch? And I'm not just talking about Windows 11's strict system requirements—these days, it's easier than ever to circumvent those with tools like Rufus.

So, does that mean we should all make like our Josh and install Linux? Our Jacob, who almost had a disastrous Gamescom last year due to what he had hoped was one of "the most vanilla latte of Linux distros," says the grass isn't always greener. Besides, what's the odd 'flash bang' between friends? Or, at least, a massive tech corporation and its user base…?