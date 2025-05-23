Audeze's Summer B-Stock sale might come with some 'minor cosmetic blemishes' but the astounding Maxwell headset will still sound incredible

Audeze Maxwell | B-Stock | 10 Hz - 50,000 Hz | Wireless | 80 hr battery | $299 $229 at Audeze (save $70)

There's no getting away from it, $229 is still an awful lot of money to spend on a PC gaming headset, but the Maxwell delivers audiophile planar magnetic drivers, and that means you're getting wireless sound that standard PC gaming headsets cannot match. The tonal separation and detail in the Maxwell is second to none and they've never been more affordable. 'Cos yeah, I'm not going to say 'cheap', though compared with other planar magnetic headphones they kinda are. Price check: Amazon $299

When it comes to gaming headsets, really it has to be wireless for me. There is practically no other part of my PC gaming setup that I would say that about, with maybe the exception of the gaming mouse, but even then I can cope with the wires.

Not so on a headset, so even though I have certain audiphile pretentions my gorgeous-sounding Audeze LCD-1 headphones regularly got hung up when gaming in favor of the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro. Sure, they don't sound as good, but the convenience of wireless connectivity just kept trumping the planar magnetic driver goodness of the classic open-back Audeze cans.

Then the company released its Maxwell headset. A planar magnetic driver-toting genuine wireless gaming headset, and it's brilliant. But it costs the same amount as the old LCD-1s which makes them pricey at the standard $300. And they don't often come down in price much.

Which is why the Memorial Day/Summer B-Stock sale from Audeze is a boon for anyone looking to pick up some seriously stellar audio (whether gaming or listening to music or movies). The Audeze Maxwell in PlayStation trim comes in at $229 (essentially has a blue Audeze logo on the headband) with a ton of other of its high end headphones coming with pretty stellar discounts.

Of course, these are not exactly new items, and we don't often talk up refurbs in our deals pages, but these are specific manufacturer B-stock items, and have been tested by Audeze engineers to perform "as-new" and come with a warranty (though the Maxwells only have a one-year driver warranty).

Audeze refers to its B-stock items' condition as: "tested and checked by our team to perform as-new. You may expect minor cosmetic blemishes with B-Stock items."

Personally, I think I'd take a punt on a B-stock option for a $70 discount, and there's a 10-day return policy if you're not happy with the state the headset turns up in. That's because in my Audeze Maxwell review I fell in love with these cans, with my final verdict summing them up thus:

"You can't really call a $300 wireless headset good value, but you won't find a better-sounding set of cable-free gaming cans at this price anywhere. The planar magnetic drivers deliver classically glorious Audeze audiophile sound, bringing any game world to vivid life completely wirelessly, too."

And they're still hung by my home gaming PC right now ready for a session.