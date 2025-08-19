Asus has announced even more Hatsune Miku-themed gaming gear, further leading me towards financial ruin
Haha, I'm in danger.
From wee little acrylic standees to sizable anime figures, I already have a lot of Miku Hatsune on my tabletop. Despite the already well supplied and frankly claustrophobic confines of my Ikea Micke desk, it really doesn't take much to persuade me to find room for a little more Miku—and the recently announced collaboration from Asus barely has to twist my arm.
Asus already released a suite of Miku Hatsune-themed goodies, including a mouse, keyboard, mouse mat, and headphones. Now we know the Asus x Hatsune Miku collaboration will graduate beyond pretty peripherals, with a slew of ROG Strix hardware featuring the teal twintailed diva unveiled at this year's Gamescom.
To begin with, the upcoming hardware drop features two PC cases. First up, is the almost retro stylings of the Asus A23 ATX case, which comes with a tie-shaped headset hook (which I initially mistook for a lonely pigtail). Then there's the funky chunky ROG Helios II, which is all odd angles but no less compelling. As for what may go inside, naturally there's a ROG Strix X870E-H Gaming WiFi7 ATX motherboard with a themed BIOS interface. And that's far from all.
Besides playing your games from an SSD sitting pretty in a Miku-themed enclosure, there's also an appropriately themed power supply, a liquid cooler that comes with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display that supports 3D-effect video, and even a Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU that doesn't look totally heinous. Soon, you'll be able to build a rig that has Miku Hatsune shot through it like a stick of rock candy.
And how should a Miku connoisseur such as myself enjoy the power of this no doubt bound to be pricey themed rig? Why, on the 27-inch ROG Strix XG27ACMEG-G gaming monitor, of course.
While we're on the subject of cash, pricing information has not yet been revealed… though there are two ROG Miku t-shirts to further weigh down your shopping cart when all of the above hardware goes on sale in the near future.
Though I'm honestly pretty chuffed with my prebuilt from iBuyPower, the thought of a Miku-themed rig calls to me like virtual sirensong. And even though our Kara was not the biggest fan of the peripheral drop earlier this year, unfortunately I am an exceptionally weak-willed woman prone to making poor financial decisions in the name of Hatsune Miku.
Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.
