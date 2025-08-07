Acer's net income is up 110% in the past few months despite the Trump administration's tariffs and of course it's promising more 'AI solutions' to come

Tech company Acer has had steady growth over the last year or so. Despite dealing with the insecurity of tariffs, it has somehow managed a net income of 110.6% higher this quarter versus the last.

In Q1 of 2025, Acer reported consolidated revenues of 61.34 billion New Taiwanese dollars ($2.05 billion) with a gross profit of NT$6.48 billion ($217 million). Ending up with a net income of NT$515 million ($17 million).

Today, it reports a similar consolidated revenue of NT$66.53 billion ($2.2 billion), yet a net income of NT$1.08 billion ($36 million). This makes for a growth of 110.6% as the year has progressed.

The net income figure is likely the one highlighted in the headline for Acer's announcement as it's the biggest uplift from the previous quarter. Though in Q4 2024, a busy time of year for tech, it had already earned a net income of NT$1.43 billion.

Net income is profits minus all expenses, which means that, with similar revenue, Acer managed to cut costs in Q2 of 2025, seemingly without a mega round of layoffs like some other tech companies. The report says this is all "despite the influence from exchange rates and tariffs".

You might be wondering how that's happened for a tech company when tariffs are ramping up and down for various goods entering the US. Well, those could still play a part in the final reckoning for the year. Tariffs have taken up a big part of the conversation around tech, and not only make consumers worry about their prices spiking, but with Acer getting in CPUs, GPUs, and other components for its laptops and gaming PCs, tariffs could affect its business model.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI gaming laptop (Image credit: Future)

Recently, it was announced that chips made outside of the US would receive a 100% tariff unless those companies were also building in America. This means the likes of TSMC, Nvidia, and Samsung are unlikely to be hit, but operations out of Malaysia and the Philippines are likely to affect competing production.

Acer currently has a line of gaming laptops with RTX 50-series GPUs in them, and these came out in the middle of Q2, so they are somewhat reflective in the final results.

According to the announcement, Acer is set to launch more products at its next global press conference held on September 3 in Berlin. It also announced in the release that Acer will be showcasing "AI solutions across hardware, software, and services."

Acer currently has AI PCs, which is to say PCs with built-in support for Copilot and Gemini, but Acer has not yet announced its own version of AI. This wording could suggest some sort of AI program, like those announced by Nvidia and Razer, or just more efficient workflows to implement other companies' AI.

I, for one, am still waiting for the Acer Nitro Blaze, its upcoming gaming handheld range, to launch. It was originally supposed to launch in Q2, but we still haven't seen it yet.