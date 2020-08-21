Get your first look at Fall Guys Season 2 next week at Gamescom

Fall Guys Season 2 is on the candy-colored horizon, and we'll get our first look at it next week. The "world premiere sneak peak" of Fall Guys Season 2 will appear at Gamescom's Opening Night Live on August 27, at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 8pm CEST, Geoff Keighley announced today.

That's great news for Fall Guys fanatics, who have probably earned enough fame by competing in matches to work their way through of Fall Guys Season 1 already. Having unlocked all 40 of the Fall Guys skins, emotes, patterns, and other cosmetic rewards available in the first season, regular players are no doubt ready for more.

When does Fall Guys Season 2 begin? Season 1, as of today, ends in 45 days, which means it'll conclude on October 5 or 6. Most likely, Season 2 will begin right when Season 1 ends, but an official start date hasn't been announced.

We're also not sure if Season 2 will bring new levels and minigames to Fall Guys in addition to a list of cosmetic rewards for players to progress through. Hopefully, the sneak peek at Gamescom next week will answer all our questions.