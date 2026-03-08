Human Fall Flat, which is bizarrely one of the best-selling games of all time, gets a Viking-themed map featuring Dave the Diver for some reason

Cooperative physics-platformer Human Fall Flat is one of my favourite back-burner games, something I check in on once every six months or so to see what nonsense has been added, eagerly play through the new levels, and then memory hole the thing until Christmas or whenever. Given how No Brakes Games' goofy wobble 'em up is one of the best-selling games of all time, I imagine the situation is the same for a lot of other people too.

Now is one of those moments where Human Fall Flat pops back into existence for me, as No Brakes Games has released another new map for players to boldly flop through. The Viking themed map will see players navigating a rugged Scandinavian landscape, piloting a longship and using a battering ram to break into a Viking fortress.

The Viking map follows on from last year's freely added maps having slightly more unusual themes, with 2025's map roster including Candyland, a puzzle-heavy test chamber, and a steampunk world. The latest map brings the total number of post-release maps added to Human Fall Flat to 32, with 5,000 unofficial levels available to play on the Steam Workshop.

Human Fall Flat: Viking Featuring Dave the Diver! | OUT NOW - YouTube Watch On

The Viking addon also continues the trend of bundling crossover tie-ins into the update, letting you explore Human Fall Flat's textureless Norse realm as an extremely pale Dave the Diver. It is slightly odd seeing a boneless Dave waddling around a Viking village. But given the bizarre twists and turns of Mintrocket's own game, I suppose it isn't entirely out there.

Human Fall Flat's Viking map is available now. 2026 was supposedly the year we were due to see Human Fall Flat 2. But there's been virtually no news on the project since it was announced almost three years ago. The sequel is apparently built on a whole new physics engine, which may explain why No Brakes has been so quiet about it since it was revealed.

In the meantime, you can currently grab the original Human Fall Flat for $6 (£4.79), which is 70% off the usual price. As someone who has played countless hours of Human Fall Flat, it's easily worth that with all the additional maps that have been added over the years.