Xbox boss Phil Spencer is retiring, and his replacement is an AI executive who joined Microsoft in 2024
Sarah Bond, who was widely expected to take the reins one day, has instead resigned from the company.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
We sometimes say "it's the end of an era" to mark a notable occasion of one sort or another, and sometimes it's warranted and sometimes, not so much. In this case, though, it really is the end of an era: A Variety report says that after nearly 40 years at the company, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer is retiring.
"When I walked through Microsoft’s doors as an intern in June of 1988, I could never have imagined the products I’d help build, the players and customers we’d serve, or the extraordinary teams I’d be lucky enough to join," Spencer wrote in a memo sent to employees. "It’s been an epic ride and truly the privilege of a lifetime."
"Last fall, I shared with [Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella] that I was thinking about stepping back and starting the next chapter of my life. From that moment, we aligned on approaching this transition with intention, ensuring stability, and strengthening the foundation we’ve built. Xbox has always been more than a business. It’s a vibrant community of players, creators, and teams who care deeply about what we build and how we build it. And it deserves a thoughtful, deliberate plan for the road ahead."
Spencer subsequently confirmed his retirement in a message on X.
It’s rare in life to know when a chapter is closing, but after 38 years at Microsoft, that moment has arrived for me. I’ve made the decision to retire and begin the next chapter of my life. It’s a milestone that’s given me a chance to reflect on the incredible journey I’ve been…February 20, 2026
Unexpectedly, Xbox president and heir apparent Sarah Bond, who joined the Xbox division in 2017, is not part of that plan: Bond has instead resigned from Microsoft outright. Matt Booty, currently the head of Microsoft Studios, is being promoted to chief content officer.
Spencer's position as Microsoft Gaming CEO will instead be taken over by Asha Sharma, who joined Microsoft in 2024 as president of its CoreAI product. Prior to that, Sharma served as chief operating officer at Instacart, and vice president of product and engineering at Meta. In a separate farewell message, Spencer said he's been working with Sharma for the past "several months," and that he has "tremendous confidence" in her ability to lead Microsoft Gaming. He also said he'll "remain in an advisory role through the summer to support a smooth handoff."
Despite her background in AI, Sharma said in her own message that Xbox "will not chase short-term efficiency or flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
"The next 25 years belong to the teams who dare to build something surprising, something no one else is willing to try, and have the patience to see it through," Sharma wrote. "We have done this before, and I am here to help us do it again.
"I want to return to the renegade spirit that built Xbox in the first place. It will require us to relentlessly question everything, revisit processes, protect what works, and be brave enough to change what does not."
Spencer didn't say what he had in mind for his post-Xbox plans, except that he intends to "keep doing what’s always mattered so much to me: cheering on the teams pushing this industry forward and playing alongside this incredible community."
From here, I’ll keep doing what’s always mattered so much to me: cheering on the teams pushing this industry forward and playing alongside this incredible community. I'll see you online. pic.twitter.com/W8EjIi01MLFebruary 20, 2026
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.