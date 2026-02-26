Microsoft's execs can't stop hooting and hollering about AI, but Xbox's new overlords promise 'We've got no pressure' from up top that would 'flood our ecosystem with slop'
I'm relieved. Are you relieved? I'm relieved.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
We had one of those weeks where decades happen recently: not only did we get hit by Sony's closure of Bluepoint, but the next day clocked us with the retirement of Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, who's dipping out of the company after almost 40 years. Xbox president Sarah Bond, who was expected to take the reins off of Spencer someday, also handed in her resignation.
Stepping into Spencer's still-warm boots is Asha Sharma. Sharma joined Microsoft in 2024 and, before transitioning to gaming overlord, headed up its CoreAI division, the part of the megacorp whose job is to build its "end-to-end Copilot & AI stack." Gulp.
But in a chat with Windows Central, Sharma and Xbox's now-CCO Matt Booty took pains to soothe our AI-nxieties. "I think that with any new technology, it brings possibilities as a tool, but even more important, especially now—we need to draw lines on what we won't do," said Sharma.
What won't they do? "I will not flood our ecosystem with slop. We won't have careless output, we won't have derivative work," said Sharma, echoing her own opening message when she was first announced as Microsoft Gaming's new boss. "I deeply believe in the words that I shared previously there."
Booty, for his part, says that "We've got no pressure from Microsoft, there are no directives on AI coming down." Though he also says that, "Just as a group, game developers are always eager to adopt new technology. When Photoshop showed up, it took about one month for it to appear in every game studio on the planet because it was so useful," and that "our teams are free to use any technologies that might be beneficial—whether it's helping write code or check for bugs."
Which, hm. Let me be clear that this is just me speculating through a thick haze of cynicism, but I do wonder what would register to Booty and other MS execs as genuine "pressure" to use AI.
Maybe there are no direct mandates, sure, but if the guys signing devs' paycheques keep talking about how magical and useful this new wundertech is, and pointedly reminding them how free they are to make use of it, would Booty call that pressure? Would Satya Nadella, the Microsoft suzerain who has become a sort of ecstatic prophet of our AI future?
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Perhaps, but perhaps not. Regardless, Booty's adamant that humans still rule the creative process at Xbox's studios. "At the end of the day as Asha said, we're committed to art made by people. Technology is only in support of that." Well, I hope that's correct.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.