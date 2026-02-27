Valve's former economist, now a member of parliament in Greece, is being put on trial for promoting drug use because he admitted to taking ecstasy 36 years ago

News
By published

He's come a long way from analyzing TF2 hat sales data.

Varoufakis at a conference with foreign press in 2018.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yanis Varoufakis is probably the only Greek parliamentarian with a background in the videogame industry, having been the economist-in-residence at Valve before he was elected in 2015 and then made finance minister. Nowadays he's general secretary of MeRA25, the European Realistic Disobedience Front, a political party he founded as part of the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025.

And now, per Reuters, he'll have to stand trial on a charge of promoting drug use for mentioning on a podcast that he took ecstasy once, at a Kylie Minogue concert in Australia, in 1989.

While the whole brouhaha may seem ridiculous, the MeRA25 party is taking it seriously, saying in a statement, "Although the Greek justice system's stance on this case has provided a lot of laughter in Greek society, even to those who are not supporters of MeRA25 and its secretary, this story is still dangerous. The idea of ​​putting the head of a political party on trial for mentioning his experience with drugs many decades ago is not a random and innocent blunder. It is a message of a justice system that turns a blind eye to power and hunts down anyone who does not kneel before it."

Steam sale datesEpic Store free gamesFree PC games2026 gamesFree Steam games

Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2026 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary

TOPICS
Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.