Sega just accidentally leaked its own sales numbers, and somehow Sonic Frontiers sold more than the last two mainline Yakuzas combined, but Persona 5's putting the rest of the stable to shame
Blue Blur somehow still raking in the dough.
First reported by VGC, Sega Sammy Holdings—Sega's delightfully-named parent company—mistakenly uploaded sales numbers for 11 major games to a public page on the company website. ResetEra user --R uploaded the full table to the forum, allowing us to still peep those numbies after Sega took the original page down.
The original table charts earnings by fiscal year from 2020 to 2025, but for simplicity, here are the total units sold for each game across the entire span:
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: 1.66 million
- Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name: 960,000
- Persona 3 Reload: 2.07 million
- Sonic Superstars: 2.43 million
- Sonic Frontiers: 4.57 million
- Total War: Warhammer 3: 2.34 million
- Shin Megami Tensei V: 2.11 million
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon: 2.86 million
- Persona 5 Royal: 7.25 million
- Team Sonic Racing: 3.50 million
- Total War: Three Kingdoms: 3.21 million
The biggest surprise for me is how well Sonic games are selling to this day—possibly helped a great deal by the movies—as well as how slowly recent Yakuza/Like a Dragon games have sold by comparison. Sonic Frontiers moved almost as many units as Yakuza 7, Infinite Wealth, and The Man Who Erased His Name combined.
Frontiers is a game that seemed to come and go without much fanfare, while Like a Dragon appears to be at the height of its popularity. I wouldn't worry about Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio or anything, though: Those are still strong showings, and the developer just cranks games out at an almost unheard-of pace for the 2020s game industry, more than making up for any one game's relative lack of success.
Two more things stood out to me. First, nothing even comes close to Persona 5 Royal's 7 million units sold, and this data doesn't even account for Persona 5's first three years of non-Royal circulation, likely putting its total north of 10 million.
Second are the notable omissions of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and especially Metaphor: ReFantazio. Both were perhaps excluded for having released too close to the end of Sega's 2025 fiscal year, but Metaphor seems to have sold like gangbusters, and I'm very curious to know how it stacks up.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.
