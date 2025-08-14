PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, with Top 100 mini mag + A1 poster

This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami's epic Unreal Engine 5-powered remake of MGS3. For this, PC Gamer speaks to both Noriaki Okamura, Series Producer of the Metal Gear franchise, as well as Yuji Korekado, Creative Producer of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, to get the inside scoop on just what it has been like remaking such a beloved game.

In addition, PC Gamer then speaks exclusively to the voice of Snake himself, David Hayter, to learn just how he approached the role and how he feels Delta sits in the wider series. Simply put, PC Gamer delivers the definitive inside scoop and everything you need to know about this much-anticipated release.

Read our world-exclusive Delta feature with developer and David Hayter insight and commentary. (Image credit: Future)

This special issue of PC Gamer doesn't stop there, though, as this issue also comes with our annual Top 100 games to play mini mag supplement. Here we definitively list the top 100 games you should consider playing on PC today in 2025. To determine this elite list, PC Gamer's large team each nominated games they deemed worthy of consideration, with multiple meetings of passionate advocacy and heated debate.

Each game was then assigned scores based on a variety of qualities, such as quality to importance, with the top 100 scoring games then making the final cut. And, let me tell you, this year's Top 100 is a testament to the immense fun and creative brilliance to be found in PC gaming today. It's a great reminder as to why we are all PC gamers and, I for one, have discovered great new games to play by reading it. I hope you do, too.

The much-anticipated Endless Legend 2 is coming, and we've got the inside scoop on new factions. (Image credit: Future)

But that's not all, as this issue of PC Gamer magazine also comes with a world-exclusive A1 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater poster. You can only get this poster in PC Gamer magazine, so if you want to grab a slice of Delta action ahead of the full game's release, then be sure to grab a copy of this issue today.

Atmospheric new survival horror from Bloober Team. (Image credit: Future)

Following our awesome lead Delta feature, we also have a superb secondary feature to enjoy, too. For this PC Gamer speaks directly to Amplitude Studios about their much-anticipated Endless Legend 2, the asymmetrical fantasy 4X strategy sequel to the excellent original Endless Legend. PC Gamer hears directly from the devs themselves, as well as delivering a rundown of four of the game's distinctive factions, with exclusive art and screenshots plentiful. This game is shaping up to be another genre classic, so this is a must-read for fans.

The latest games reviewed and rated. (Image credit: Future)

Then, in terms of previews, we go hands-on with Bloober Team's original new survival horror game, Cronos: The New Dawn, as well as Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, Earth Vs Mars, Neon Inferno, Cop Bastard, Mewgenics, Rogue Point, Belle Citique, Scriptorium: Master of Manuscripts, Ferocious, and Discounty.

While in reviews land, the PC Gamer team delivers official verdicts on bloody new co-op shooter, Killing Floor 3, as well as Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream, Shadow Labyrinth, The Drifter, Abiotic Factor, Mycopunk, Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game, Persona 5: The Phantom X, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, among others.

If you're looking for a new budget to mid-range GPU then this issue's group test is for you. (Image credit: Future)

A budget-friendly new rig build with part-by-part guide. (Image credit: Future)

All that plus a big group test of the best budget and mid-range graphics cards on the market today, a reinstall of hyper-violent gangster game Kingpin: Life of Crime, a shocking conclusion to our Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines diary, an exploration of the ambitious Stardew Valley - Roguelike mod, a deep dive into the rise of database detective games, a tips and tricks guide to getting started in WH40K: Darktide today, an overview of WH40K: Rogue Trader after its recent game-changing updates, a fresh dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

Our exclusive subscriber's cover. (Image credit: Future)

Issue 413 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.

Enjoy the issue!