PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4

Features
By published

Plus, Solasta 2, Resident Evil Requiem, Terra Invicta, Mewgenics, Going Medieval, Forza Horizon 6, Duke Nukem 3D, gaming mousepads, and much more, too

PC Gamer magazine issue 420 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4
(Image credit: Future)

This month PC Gamer gets world exclusive access to Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4, the bloodthirsty new RTS from King Art Games. The original Dawn of War has a legendary reputation, so fans will be pleased to hear that this new game is very much returning to the series' roots, while also evolving its classic formula in clever ways. With unprecedented access to the devs, the game, and the studio, this month's cover feature is your ultimate one-stop shop for Dawn of War 4 info.

PC Gamer magazine
Issue 420 UK / 408 US
PC Gamer magazine: $4.99 at Magazines Direct

Cover story: Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 | Secondary features: Player Unknown Productions' Modjam

New issue out now! PC Gamer gets world exclusive access to Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV. Plus, Solasta 2 previewed, Terra Invicta reviewed, Duke Nukem 3D reinstalled, and gaming mousepads tested.

Buy this issue in print: $4.99 (US) | $16.49 (UK)

Buy this issue digitally: $4.99 (US) | $16.49 (UK)

PC Gamer magazine issue 420 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4

(Image credit: Future)

Also this issue the PC Gamer reviews machine delivers judgment on Terra Invicta, Code Veil 2, Nioh 3, Megabonk, Pathologic 3, Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, Mewgenics, and Cairn, among others.

Cover feature: Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4

PC Gamer magazine issue 420 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4

(Image credit: Future)

Written by: Sean Martin

Magazine exclusive: Until March 27th, 2026

What's in this month's cover story: With unprecedented access to King Art Games' studio, PC Gamer goes hands-on with its red hot new entry in the legendary RTS series, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4, returning to Kronos to wage more bloodthirsty factional warfare. We also speak directly with the game's key devs about their journey in bringing the series back from the dead, as well as what PC gamers can look forward to at launch.

Secondary feature

Image 1 of 1
PC Gamer magazine issue 420 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4
(Image credit: Future)

Player Unknown Productions' Modjam

Written by: Josh Wollens

What's in this feature: For our secondary feature this month PC Gamer gets exclusive insider access to Player Unknown Productions' Modjam, a regular event that sees the studio's developers come together to experiment and create. We also speak directly to Brendan Greene himself about his new project Prologue: Go Wayback!, too, and learn about his vision for the future of its virtual world. This is a fascinating window into modern game development.

Additional content in this month's issue

Subscribe to PC Gamer magazine

13 issue UK Annual subscription
13 issues!

13 issue UK Annual subscription: $141.99 (Print) | $58.99 (Digital)

13 issue US Annual subscription: $36.95 (Print) | $20 (Digital)

Where else can you subscribe to PC Gamer?

UK: iOS App Store | Pocketmags | Zinio

US: iOS App Store | Pocketmags | Zinio

How many issues are in an annual subscription?

  • 13 issues a year, including a special holiday issue in late December.

What's the difference between the UK and US versions of the magazine?

  • The UK edition of PC Gamer magazine has a slightly higher page count than the US edition, with extra content available.

Are PC Gamer subscriptions available outside the US/UK?

  • Yes, we ship PC Gamer magazine to many countries around the world. For a full list of destinations, please visit Magazines Direct.

What form does the digital magazine come in?

  • Digital editions of PC Gamer magazine are provided in PDF and EPUB format, readable through Pocketmags.
Robert Jones
Robert Jones
Print Editor

Rob is editor of PC Gamer magazine and has been PC gaming since the early 1990s, an experience that has left him with a life-long passion for first person shooters, isometric RPGs and point and click adventures. Professionally Rob has written about games, gaming hardware and consumer technology for almost twenty years, and before joining the PC Gamer team was deputy editor of T3.com, where he oversaw the website's gaming and tech content as well its news and ecommerce teams. You can also find Rob's words in a series of other gaming magazines and books such as Future Publishing's own Retro Gamer magazine and numerous titles from Bitmap Books. In addition, he is the author of Super Red Green Blue, a semi-autobiographical novel about games and gaming culture. Rob loves riding motorbikes, too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.