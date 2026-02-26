PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4

This month PC Gamer gets world exclusive access to Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4, the bloodthirsty new RTS from King Art Games. The original Dawn of War has a legendary reputation, so fans will be pleased to hear that this new game is very much returning to the series' roots, while also evolving its classic formula in clever ways. With unprecedented access to the devs, the game, and the studio, this month's cover feature is your ultimate one-stop shop for Dawn of War 4 info.

Then, in terms of previews, we exclusively speak to Tactical Adventures, the developers of 2026's exciting new turn-based fantasy RPG, Solasta 2. For fans of heroic D&D quests and madcap shenanigans, this is looking like a total treat. Plus, we also preview Forza Horizon 6, Hytale, Resident Evil Requiem, Going Medieval, Forbidden Solitaire, Big Hops, Cleared Hot, Hollow Mire, Obsidian Moon, Will: Follow The Light, and Korea IL-2 Series.

Also this issue the PC Gamer reviews machine delivers judgment on Terra Invicta, Code Veil 2, Nioh 3, Megabonk, Pathologic 3, Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, Mewgenics, and Cairn, among others.

Cover feature: Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4

Written by: Sean Martin

Magazine exclusive: Until March 27th, 2026

What's in this month's cover story: With unprecedented access to King Art Games' studio, PC Gamer goes hands-on with its red hot new entry in the legendary RTS series, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4, returning to Kronos to wage more bloodthirsty factional warfare. We also speak directly with the game's key devs about their journey in bringing the series back from the dead, as well as what PC gamers can look forward to at launch.

Secondary feature

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Future) Player Unknown Productions' Modjam Written by: Josh Wollens What's in this feature: For our secondary feature this month PC Gamer gets exclusive insider access to Player Unknown Productions' Modjam, a regular event that sees the studio's developers come together to experiment and create. We also speak directly to Brendan Greene himself about his new project Prologue: Go Wayback!, too, and learn about his vision for the future of its virtual world. This is a fascinating window into modern game development.

Additional content in this month's issue

LEAD PREVIEW Solasta 2 PC Gamer previews the exciting new turn-based combat fantasy RPG from Tactical Adventures, Solasta 2, with world-exclusive access to the game and developers. If you're a fan of D&D questing and shenanigans, then this is looking like the perfect follow-up game to your Baldur's Gate 3 obsession. LEAD REVIEW Terra Invicta With aliens invading, PC Gamer chooses a faction and decides to shape the future of Earth and the human race by reviewing the ambitious new strategy game. If you like factional warfare and XCOM-like tactics, with a good dose of Homeworld-style cosmic fun, then Terra Invicta is worth checking out. MOD SPOTLIGHT Fat Idiot Son Thought you were burned out on Skyrim mods? Well, think again, as this month we install the Immersive Fat Idiot Son mod for the legendary fantasy RPG. And we discover that it is really rather hard to parent a child who is so obsessed with causing his own brutal death. REINSTALL Duke Nukem 3D $19.87 at Amazon $21.99 at Amazon $28 at Amazon Check Walmart The acclaimed '90s shooter gets reinstalled in 2026 to see if Duke still kicks ass and chews bubblegum with the best of them. And, without spoiling too much, we discover an FPS that sits in a very unique place in the history of PC gaming. Hail to the king, baby! DIARY Cyberpunk 2077 $49.76 at Amazon Check Walmart The misadventures of our 'Tech No Bro' come to a dramatic conclusion in our no aug playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077. When fighting a heavily augmented super soldier, is a baseball bat sufficient firepower? Vincent thinks so, and asks you to hold his beer. SPECIAL REPORT Retro game modding PC Gamer digs into a fascinating project to chart the history of the CRPG from Ultima onwards. We speak to YouTuber Majuular about how his life was changed by the Richard Garriott's legendary series, and how more than 500,000 people are now watching his videos. THE BUILD Super cooling The PC Gamer hardware lab leans into creating an ice-cold pixel-pushing powerhouse of a gaming rig, with no expense spared. If you're looking for inspiration and guidance to make your own rig run cooler, then this is the build for you. HARDWARE GROUP TEST Mouse pads $5.99 at Newegg $7.61 at Amazon $9.99 at Best Buy $19.23 at Walmart It's no good spending a fortune on a new gaming mouse only to put it on a garbage surface, which is why this month we review six of the finest mouse pads on the market today, including cloth, glass and wireless varieties. ...and more! Now Playing: The PC Gamer team writes about their adventures in Fallout: New Vegas, Sektori, Star Wars Outlaws and The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily. They're Back: Matthew Elliott re-reviews It Takes Two, Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. How To: Sean Martin delivers the ultimate guide to crafting, surviving, and thriving like a pro in ambitious new Minecraft rival, Hytale.

