The Epic Games Store had a record-breaking 2025, with gamers throwing $1.16 billion at the 6,000-plus games it now offers

You also sent more than 100,000 gifts on the Epic store, which seems pretty good for a service that only rolled out in mid-November.

It took until February but the Epic Games Store has published its year in review for 2025, and it seems like it was a pretty good one all in all: Spending on third-party games—those not developed or published by Epic—went up by 57%, as did the amount of time people spent in them, and the store achieved 78 million monthly active users on PC, a new record.

Other interesting tidbits: The Epic Games Store now offers more than 6,000 games for purchase, and players sunk 6.65 billion gameplay hours into Epic Store games in 2025, which is actually down year-over-year, but hours spent in third party games went up by 4%. The amount of money players spent on the Epic Store also went up, by 6%, to $1.16 billion.

It's all rather dry, especially when compared to Steam's annual 'Replay,' a rundown of all the things you (yes, you) did over the course of the year, like spending half your total gameplay hours in Bongo Cat. (I regret nothing.) But the intended audiences seem very different: While Steam's retrospective is mainly a bit of fun—a way to compare your gaming proclivities to everyone else—Epic's annual review is more about reminding developers and publishers that it exists and (fractional audience aside) offers some pretty compelling advantages.

That's particularly visible in the repeated emphasis on the Epic store's significantly lower revenue cut: While Steam takes 30% of revenues to start and then reduces that percentage as certain sales milestones are hit (25% once sales surpass $10 million, and 20% after $50 million), Epic claims a comparatively paltry 12% across the board—and, as of June 2025, takes nothing on the first $1 million in sales.

Epic also made note of its new Web Shops, and the fact that developers can use their own payment systems in their games, on which Epic takes nothing—all very much in line with Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney's long-standing criticism of other digital storefronts.

