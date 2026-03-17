Pragmata checks off a crucial element of Japanese sci-fi with giant robot kaiju boss battles

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First you're gonna to hack the giant robot. Then you're gonna shoot it.

A giant robo kaiju eating a smaller robot in Pragmata
(Image credit: Capcom)

Because this is a cruel world we live in, I will never get to play another Vanquish, my forever answer to the question "what videogame has the most juice?" But if I can't play more of the knee-sliding, giant-sci-fi-mech-toppling shooter made by Capcom's former design maestro Shinji Mikami, I will happily accept a successor from 2026 Capcom, which is now years deep into a hot streak of great games. (When your "duds" are still as fun to play as Monster Hunter Wilds, you know you're on a heater).

Pragmata has seemed like a potentially shaky entry in Capcom's remarkably consistent lineup, delayed four whole years to finally arrive next month. But a meaty hands-on demo at Capcom's office in San Francisco last week reassured me that every look we've gotten at the action game so far has been holding back a lot of the good stuff—stuff like building-sized robot kaiju that demand I shoot them with enormous laser cannons. Maybe someone at Capcom's carrying a torch for Vanquish, too.

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  • Weird, alien hammerhead design with comically pregnant robo-belly
  • Three distinct giant laser beam attacks that demand quick repositioning
  • Smart evolution of the hacking minigame that demands shooting specific weak points to drop the bot's cybershields
  • Buildings that convey the sense of scale (robot indeed big)
  • A weapon called the Charge Piercer that both charges and pierces with a giant laser beam of its own

While Capcom didn't allow direct capture, here's a small portion of the battle:

The particularly erudite among you may watch this clip and think "Hmm, cool spaceman and cool robot kaiju? Yes. But something is missing." That something is of course a building-sized mech of my own to climb into for the proper Super Sentai-style finale. Instead I had to say distressingly normal sized, targeting the giant bot's weak spots until I stunned it and could deliver a point-blank finisher for major damage.

But we must remain hopeful! This portion of Pragmata was still clearly early in the game's campaign, and I have a feeling things will escalate sharply the closer astronaut guy Hugh and android sidekick Diana get to escaping the lunar base gone haywire. Dare I hope for the classical Japanese action game final boss set in space?

I've blown up the moon before, and I'll do it again. Just give me the chance, Pragmata.

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Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

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