Legendary game designer, programmer, Space Invaders champion, and LGBTQ trailblazer Rebecca Heineman has died
Heineman's cancer fundraiser is now collecting for her funeral.
Game developer Rebecca Heineman has died after being diagnosed with cancer last month. The news was shared to Bluesky by Heineman's friend, Heidi McDonald, while the most recent post on Heineman's GoFundMe is a goodbye message stating that her health was rapidly deteriorating, and she was entering palliative care. Heineman was 62, and the GoFundMe will remain live to help her family make final arrangements.
Born in 1963, Heineman initially made a mark on the industry by winning a national Space Invaders tournament in 1980 in New York, becoming the first formally recognized US champion of any videogame. She went on to have a far-reaching career, being credited on 67 games according to MobyGames.
Heineman co-founded Interplay in 1983 alongside Brian Fargo, Jay Patel, and Troy Worrell. The developer and publisher was the source of many foundational PC games, including Wasteland, Fallout, and Baldur's Gate. Heineman designed and programmed a number of games at Interplay, with her most prominent design credit being The Bard's Tale 3: Thief of Fate.
Heineman's friend and colleague from Interplay, Brian Fargo, shared a remembrance of the developer on X. "Rebecca Heineman sadly passed away," Fargo wrote. "Known her since the 80s when I'd drive her to work, one of the most brilliant programmers around. A real gut punch earlier today when she messaged me: 'We have gone on so many adventures together! But, into the great unknown! I go first!!!'"
Later, in the '90s and 2000s, Heineman made a name primarily as a programmer, particularly on ports like the Macintosh versions of Wolfenstein 3D, Baldur's Gate, and Icewind Dale. The saga of Heineman overcoming a deranged businessman to solo program the ill-fated 3DO port of Doom in mere weeks has become a bit of an internet legend: Here's Digital Foundry and Heineman herself recounting the tale.
Rebecca Heineman sadly passed away. Known her since the 80s when I'd drive her to work, one of the most brilliant programmers around. A real gut punch earlier today when she messaged me: "We have gone on so many adventures together! But, into the great unknown! I go first!!!" :( pic.twitter.com/lu3i0fyt5CNovember 17, 2025
Heineman publicly came out as transgender in the 2000s, and was married to fellow games industry legend Jennell Jaquays. Heineman was the recipient of Gayming's 2025 Gayming Icon award, with the site writing that "her advocacy for LGBTQ+ inclusion, accessibility, and diversity in tech has inspired countless developers and players."
Jaquays died of complications from Guillain–Barré syndrome in January 2024, and Heineman was blindsided last month by an aggressive cancer diagnosis. She turned to GoFundMe to help with the costs of treatment, where fans, friends, and industry peers showed up to support the developer.
Heineman shared the message last night that her health was rapidly declining.
"It's time. According to my doctors. All further treatments are pointless," Heineman wrote. "So, please donate so my kids can create a funeral worthy of my keyboard, Pixelbreaker! So I can make a worthy entrance for reuniting with my one true love, Jennell Jaquays."
Game developers have begun sharing their own condolences and remembrances in the wake of Heineman's death.
Rebecca was one of the founders of Interplay and programmed & designed for some of the most influential games of my youth, notably Bard's Tale I & III and Wasteland. She will be missed.— @jesawyer.bsky.social (@jesawyer.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-11-18T00:17:03.191Z
A game industry legend died a few mins ago, Rebecca Heineman (@burgerbecky), taken away by aggressive lung cancer. She oversaw the porting of Wizordum to the Mac OS most recently for Apogee. My local friends would often have dinner with her and I loved her industry stories and…November 17, 2025
What a remarkable human, and what a remarkable thing to know that she passed bemused at reading her own eulogies. Rest in peace, Rebecca. Thank you for everything.— @ramiismail.com (@ramiismail.com.bsky.social) 2025-11-18T00:15:53.662Z
Rebecca was in my life because she reached out to me, a stranger, because she'd caught wind of a layoff I was impacted by. Her achievements were great, and so too was her kindness.— @jyoungman.bsky.social (@jyoungman.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-11-18T00:15:53.699Z
Rest well, you legend, you pioneer, you wonderful soul. I'm lucky to have known you, though briefly. Please share her legacy by reposting Heidi's message. 💖— @caseymongillo.bsky.social (@caseymongillo.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-11-18T00:15:53.712Z
in the early 2000s Rebecca took the time to chat over IRC with a teenaged and gender-confused Me on the practicalities of transition - in a time where being out as trans online was something that could get you socially ostracized. I owe her a lot for that and only hope I can pay it forward.— @moomanibe.bsky.social (@moomanibe.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-11-18T00:15:53.675Z
