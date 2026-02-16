Shutaro Iida, Konami veteran and programmer for the Castlevania and Metal Gear series credited as 'Curry The Kid', has died at the age of 52

The family of Shutaro Iida, formerly of Konami and most recently known for his work on the Bloodstained series, has announced his death at the age of 52. Iida had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September 2024, and had been updating people on his condition via social media until recently.

"Shutaro, known as the Curry Sage, who had been battling illness for some time, passed away on February 10 due to pancreatic cancer," said a statement from his family posted to Iida's X account.

"We deeply appreciate the kindness shown to him during his lifetime and respectfully announce his passing. Shutaro’s adventure in this world has ended, but his work lives on. We sincerely hope you will continue to enjoy the games he created."

The translations may vary, but Iida was credited for programming on many key Castlevania titles, as well as Bloodstained, as "Curry The Kid."

Iida joined Konami in 1996 and would end up on the Castlevania team while it was working on the GBA's Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, going on to work on many more beloved entries in the series. These include Lament of Innocence, Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, Order of Ecclesia, and as development lead on Harmony of Despair.

He would go on to be one of the lead programmers on Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain, before leaving Konami in 2015 and directing the Castlevania spiritual successor Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. Iida's final role was director of Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement, which is due to release later this year.

(Image credit: Wayforward)

Castlevania series producer Koji Igarashi worked with Iida for decades, and was Bloodstained's producer. He paid tribute on X:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In the early morning of Tuesday, February 10, 2026, our Creative Director Shutaro passed away after a year-and-a-half-long battle with cancer," writes Igarashi.

"It is no exaggeration to say that many titles hailed as masterpieces would not have been possible without his contributions. His talent was truly exceptional.

"After I left the Castlevania series, our opportunities to work together became fewer, but I am deeply grateful that he accepted my invitation to join our current company without hesitation. I feel the success of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was also made possible thanks to his tremendous support.

"Looking back, he supported me for over 20 years. He was someone who constantly thought about games, approaching development with a passion that burned like a flame.

"In September 2024, we learned he had terminal cancer. The news was a tremendous shock. The nearly year-and-a-half battle that followed must have been unimaginably gruelling. His passing is profoundly saddening, though knowing he is now free from suffering brings a sense of relief. Having run at full speed for so long, I hope he can finally rest peacefully now.

"The game he was working on, Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement, is currently in development. It is a precious work imbued with his spirit. We will carry on his vision and see it through to completion, so he won’t be disappointed. We ask for your continued support and encouragement, now more than ever.

"I'm reaching my limit," wrote Iida in his final message. "I'm painfully aware that I am growing weaker day by day. Please love the upcoming Bloodstained 2, and all the games that I made."