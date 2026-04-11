Dead or Alive creator was once held at gunpoint by LAPD, says former colleague: 'It was a real Dead or Alive situation'

News
By published

Just with less beach volleyball, I presume.

Ryo Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden.
(Image credit: Team Ninja)

As translated to English by Automaton, Japanese gaming website 4Gamer has published a feature on the late Tomonobu Itagaki, creator of Dead or Alive and the neo-Ninja Gaiden games. 4Gamer interviewed some of the developer's collaborators, unearthing some surprising stories from the colorful developer's life.

In addition to his ultraviolent and occasionally terminally horny games, Itagaki embodied an eccentric, larger-than-life character in the industry. "Gamers who think that Ninja Gaiden is too hard are losers … just fight your best fight!" he told Kikizo in 2005. 4Gamer's anecdotes more than match Itagaki's flamboyant reputation.

Article continues below
2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.