Krafton launches voluntary resignation program weeks after declaring its 'AI-first company' future

News
By published

The Korean publisher insists this isn't workforce reduction, however.

A photo shows the Krafton and PUBG studios logo during the Gamescom video games trade fair at the Trade Fair Center in Cologne, western Germany, on the first day of the fair on August 20, 2025. The 2025 edition of the vast Gamescom trade fair in Cologne, Germany, had its opening night on August 19, 2025 and will be running from August 20 to 24, 2025. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In October, PUBG and Subnautica 2 publisher Krafton announced that it would be undergoing a "complete reorganization" to become an "AI-first" company, planning to invest over 130 billion won ($88 million) in agentic AI infrastructure and deployment beginning in 2026. This week, as it boasts record-breaking quarterly profits, the Korean publisher has followed that strategic shift by launching a voluntary resignation program for its domestic employees, according to Business Korea reporting (via Automaton).

The program, announced internally, offers substantial buyouts for domestic Krafton employees based on their length of employment at the publisher. Severance packages range from 6 months' salary for employees with one year or less of service to 36 months' salary for employees who've worked at Krafton for over 11 years.

Whatever Krafton calls it, it remains unclear whether the games industry's recent gambling on AI automation is capable of paying off. Recent reports indicate that current AI tech—while being used as a justification for layoffs—is making developers miserable at major publishers like EA by creating more frustrations than productivity gains.

