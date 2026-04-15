Krafton still 'supporting the early access launch of Subnautica 2' despite its name being removed from the Steam page

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Following their courtroom clash, developer Unknown Worlds is now listed as Subnautica 2's publisher rather than parent company Krafton.

Subnautica 2 trailer still - woman waving
(Image credit: Krafton)

Krafton is no longer listed as the publisher of Subnautica 2 on its Steam page, with subsidiary Unknown Worlds now appearing as both developer and publisher.

The companies have a complicated relationship, to put it mildly. PUBG publisher Krafton acquired Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds in 2021, and then last year fired the studio's leadership ahead of Subnautica 2's planned early access launch. Unknown Worlds CEO Ted Gill sued, alleging that Krafton only fired the studio heads to avoid paying out a $250 million bonus which would be triggered if Subnautica 2 hit certain performance goals. A judge agreed, and Krafton had to reinstate Gill as CEO.

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Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

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