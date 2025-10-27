EA employees are reportedly frustrated by a mandate to use AI, mocking the policy in Slack and suspecting it's being used as justification for layoffs

News
By published

AI tools in game development continue to prove both widespread and divisive.

Andrew Wilson, chief executive officer of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), speaks during the company&#039;s EA Play event ahead of the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Saturday, June 9, 2018. EA announced that it is introducing a higher-end version of its subscription game-playing service that will include new titles such as Battlefield V and the Madden NFL 19 football game
Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson speaking at E3 2018. (Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The generative AI wave has tech companies foaming at the mouth to get in while the getting's good, and while that might be creating a disastrously huge financial bubble, it's also changing the way companies operate. Microsoft has made it no secret that AI is non-negotiable for its employees, and it seems that EA is following suit, according to a report by Business Insider.

The report states that EA's C-suite "has spent the past year urging its nearly 15,000 employees to use AI for just about everything." That includes AI training courses, an internal chatbot called ReefGPT, and full-on task automation.

One anonymous employee in the report, a former senior QA worker at Respawn Entertainment, said that AI "was able to perform a key part of his job—reviewing and summarizing feedback from hundreds of play testers," according to Business Insider. He was laid off in April, and the report said he suspects AI integration is related.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.