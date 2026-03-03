Fruit Ninja studio Halfbrick hit with layoffs: 'we are navigating a challenging period for the games industry'

They come just months after the release of a new Bluey game.

Four ninja characters wield weapons, there&#039;s also a pig
(Image credit: Halfbrick)

An Australian studio responsible for a raft of hugely successful games, including Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride, has announced layoffs. Brisbane-based Halfbrick Studios confirmed as much on LinkedIn last week, just months after the release of its most recent game Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen.

"Today we’re sharing that Halfbrick is making changes to our team structure, including role redundancies in Australia and the conclusion of a number of engagements internationally," a spokesperson for the company wrote.

"This was not a decision we made lightly. Like many studios, we are navigating a challenging period for the games industry, and we’ve had to make some hard choices about how we move forward. These changes are driven by organizational and strategic priorities, not individual performance."

Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

