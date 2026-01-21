As Ubisoft struggles to get games out the door, it's investing even more into generative AI

Amid layoffs and cancellations, the publisher plans to up the ante on AI.

Ubisoft announced sweeping changes to its business today, confirming more layoffs, major internal restructuring, and the cancelation of seven projects including Prince of Persia: The Sand of Time. At the same time it renewed its pledge to double down on generative AI.

In a document released today Ubisoft describes its "radically new value-creation" business model, which it claims will help it become "a more gamer-centric organization" thanks to a "rightsized and more agile organization".

