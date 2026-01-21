As Ubisoft struggles to get games out the door, it's investing even more into generative AI

Ubisoft announced sweeping changes to its business today, confirming more layoffs, major internal restructuring, and the cancelation of seven projects including Prince of Persia: The Sand of Time. At the same time it renewed its pledge to double down on generative AI.

In a document released today Ubisoft describes its "radically new value-creation" business model, which it claims will help it become "a more gamer-centric organization" thanks to a "rightsized and more agile organization".

It goes on: "The new operating model will further empower the execution of the Group's strategy, centered on Open World Adventures and GaaS-native experiences, supported by targeted investments, deeper specialization, and cutting-edge technology, including accelerated investments behind player-facing Generative AI."

Ubisoft's embrace of generative AI is nothing new. Last year the company revealed Teammates, a "playable generative AI research project" featuring AI-powered NPCs capable of dynamically interacting with the player. Teammates was an evolution of an earlier experiment dubbed Neo NPCs, and it's easy to see how it could be implemented in future Ubisoft games, especially its sprawling open world affairs.

But Ubisoft's "accelerated investments" in gen AI come at a time when studios are facing pressure to move away from the tech. When Larian revealed last month it is experimenting with AI, the blowback was so severe that the studio had to host a damage control Reddit AMA all about it. Arc Raiders' near perfect launch was clouded by its implementation of gen AI.

Attitudes towards gen AI will undoubtedly keep shifting with time (though it's hard to imagine it'll go the way of NFTs, which Ubisoft also embraced), but if Ubisoft announced Far Cry AI right now it's fair to say the backlash would be enormous.

Still, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot seems extremely enthused by the tech, claiming last year that it's "as big a revolution for our industry as the shift to 3D."