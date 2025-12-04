SOL Shogunate is a J-rock-infused samurai space opera from the developers of Horizon and The Witcher

Sol Shogunate reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted just kicked off with the world premiere of SOL Shogunate, a samurai space opera from Chaos Manufacturing, a new studio with developers who worked on the Horizon and Witcher games. I know we've only just started, but this is going to be my game of the show, I can tell.

SOL Shogunate on Steam

What exactly is a samurai space opera? It's a vision of the future in which humanity has begun to colonise the solar system, but the culture has remained that of feudal Japan's.

You step into the cyborg shoes of Yuzuki, the heir of a once-powerful family that was wiped out by a rival clan. She's on a quest for revenge and has undertaken secretive genetic engineering to transform herself into a samurai capable of surviving on the harsh lunar landscape.

You'll slice your way through other samurai and huge robotic bosses, all set to a banging J-rock soundtrack. Music is core to SOL Shogunate, with enemy actions synced up to the tunes, but it's not a rhythm game—you're free to attack however you like.

Make use of the low gravity to launch enemies off ledges, strike them down, and then return to the ground yourself with a powerful slam. Find and equip new genes that will power up Yuzuki, and imbue your melee weapons with elemental effects to get an edge in battle.

There's no release date for SOL Shogunate just yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam to keep up to date with all the news.

