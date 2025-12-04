Every game, trailer, and announcement in the 2025 PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted

PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted has just wrapped up, and what a show it was. We counted down The Council's 25 Most Wanted games, saw over 15 world premieres, and got new trailers, updates, and announcements for dozens of upcoming titles.

Whether you didn't watch the show when it broadcast or you got too excited watching Commander Ward running around a spaceship and missed a couple of things, here's a breakdown of everything in the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025.

The 25 Most Wanted PC games for 2026

#25: Reanimal

(Image credit: Tarsier Studios)

Developer: Tarsier Studios | Release Date: TBD

From the makers of Little Nightmares 1 and 2 comes another co-op horror game, and this one's even more unnerving than its predecessors. In Reanimal, a young brother and sister return to the island they were raised on, only now it's infested by horrifying chimera hellbent on chasing them through every decrepit corner of what once was home.

#24: Grave Seasons

Grave Seasons new character reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Perfect Garbage | Release Date: 2026

Grave Seasons is a farming sim with a supernatural twist. You still explore a cute, cosy town while tending to your plants, but you also investigate a magical murder. Don't worry, though, you can still take time out of your sleuthing to date the gothic townsfolk. Yes, even the killer.

#23: Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Developer: TT Games | Release Date: TBD

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight combines the slapstick humour of the Lego games with the simple and brutal combat of the Arkham series. In this open world adventure, you'll see young Bruce Wayne grow from a wee boy to the caped crusader, defender of Gotham. Watching his parents collapse into a pile of bricks is going to be brutal.

#22: Clockwork Revolution

(Image credit: InXile Entertainment / Microsoft)

Developer: inXile | Release Date: TBD

Travel into the past to change the future in Clockwork Revolution, a new RPG from inXile, the studio created by former Interplay Entertainment founder Brian Fargo. It's steampunk, it's witty, it's got a bunch of characters you absolutely want to shoot in the face. It's easy to see why this made it onto the Most Wanted list.

#21: Recur

(Image credit: kaleidoscube)

Developer: kaleidoscube | Release Date: TBD

Move forward and time moves forward with you. Go backwards and you rewind the clock. It's a simple, intuitive premise that Recur delivers with a superb sense of style. Just don't go too far forward in time, or you'll hit the end of the world, which it's on you to prevent.

#20: PVKK

(Image credit: Bippinbits)

Developer: Bippinbits | Release Date: TBD

Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant, or, PVKK for short, puts you at the overwhelming controls of a planetary defense cannon. There are so many buttons, and we want to press them all. You remain in your bunker sipping tea while fending off an invasion. Just another day in the office. Make sure everything is oiled so you can carry out your superiors' orders post haste!

#19: Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core Retcon class gameplay trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Ghost Ship | Release Date: Q1 2026

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core is a roguelite variation of the co-op shooter we already know and love. Start each mission with basic gear and collect random upgrades as you descend deeper into the depths. Make sure you co-ordinate with your teammates to develop powerful synergies that will help you get farther and farther each run. Rock and Stone, baby!

#18: Thick As Thieves

(Image credit: OtherSide Entertainment)

Developer: OtherSide | Release Date: TBD

It's the turn of the century, and for a no-good thief such as yourself, there are riches aplenty to be found on the streets. But there are also other crooks and the old bill trying to relieve you of your hard-earned score.

Thick as Thieves drops you into a dark, wet, 1910s metropolis where the warm glow of a gas street lamp is something to be avoided, not basked in. Hide in the shadows, clamber up to the rooftops, and slink away into the alleys as you rob rich citizens for everything they're worth. Just make sure another thief isn't on your tail.

#17: Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival interview - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Saber | Release Date: TBD

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival isn't one for the faint of heart. This first-person horror game is filled to the brim with gore and grotesque body horror. Be sure you keep a sick bag nearby when you watch the trailer.

#16: Marvel's Blade

(Image credit: Marvel)

Developer: Arkane | Release Date: TBD

A Blade game made by Arkane? Yes please. It's been a while since we heard anything about Marvel's Blade, but putting the iconic leather-clad vampire hunter in the hands of the developers who gave us Dishonored is a slam dunk, so we'll just sit patiently and wait until we learn more.

#15: Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

(Image credit: Arc System Works)

Developer: Arc System Works | Release Date: TBD

Who would win in a fight, Storm or Captain America? Could Spider-Man beat up Star-Lord? What about a match up between Doctor Doom and Ghost Rider? These are questions we've argued about in playgrounds since we were kids. Well, wonder no more, because you'll soon be able to put your theoretical match ups to the test and duke it out in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls.

#14: Arma 4

(Image credit: Bohemia Interactive)

Developer: Bohemia | Release Date: 2027

One bullet could be the difference between a perfectly executed plan and a quick death. No hit markers, no frills. Just you, your squad, and your map (maybe.) Arma 4 is the next instalment in one of the best military sim series out there, and lead producer Natalia Agafonova sets the tone for this sequel brilliantly in an underground bunker with an assault rifle in hand.

#13: Star Wars Zero Company

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Developer: Bit Reactor | Release Date: TBD

What do you get when you combine Star Wars and XCOM? A whole bunch of excited gamers. Command an elite squad in the waning years of the Clone Wars in Star Wars Zero Company, a turn-based tactical game with an original story. If you loved the original Battlefront games, you'll know there are still many tales to tell and battles to fight from this era. The fate of the galaxy is in your hands. Are you up to the task?

#12: Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 story trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Deep Silver | Release Date: TBD

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 aims to take everything that made the original RTS games shine and give them some modern polish. Introducing the Adeptus Mechanicus as a playable faction for the first time, to say we're excited to take these tech-priests and their mechanical monstrosities out for a spin would be an understatement.

#11: Light No Fire

(Image credit: Hello Games)

Developer: Hello Games | Release Date: TBD

From the developer of No Man's Sky, which started controversially but has become one of the best space games ever made, comes a huge procedural fantasy world to explore. Light No Fire swaps a vast galaxy for a single planet the size of Earth, and once again Hello Games is teasing a monumental experience. Clearly, the turmoil that followed the launch of No Man's Sky hasn't dampened the studio's ambition.

#10: Nioh 3

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

Developer: Koei Tecmo | Release Date: TBD

Get ready for the clash of steel in Nioh 3, the next step in the action samurai series. You'll fight deadly yokai in this high-speed game, and you can seamlessly switch between the samurai and ninja styles to get the edge on your foes.

#9: Big Walk

(Image credit: House House)

Developer: Panic | Release Date: 2026

Sometimes, you just need to go on a Big Walk with your friends. But that can feel a little aimless, so this game is chock full of minigames and challenges designed to be completed with other people. Will you be able to discover and best them all or will you get lost in the forest and need to figure out a way to find your friends again?

#8: Onimusha: Way of the Sword

(Image credit: Capcom)

Developer: Capcom | Release Date: TBD

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is the first mainline entry in the Onimusha series in 20 years, and we can't wait to explore its version of a normally tranquil Kyoto that's been twisted by clouds of Malice. Get ready to slay some demons and cleanse the place.

#7: Resident Evil Requiem

(Image credit: Capcom)

Developer: Capcom | Release Date: February 27, 2026

Return to Raccoon City and uncover the many mysteries still left to unravel as you step into the shoes of FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft in Resident Evil Requiem, the latest in the long-running survival horror series.

Federal agents see their fair share of weird things, but will Grace be prepared for the horrors that await her? Will you?

#6: Control 2

Developer: Remedy | Release Date: TBD

Return to The Oldest House (maybe, details are sparse at the moment) when Control 2 comes out sometime in the future. The world of Control is connected to Remedy's other games, Alan Wake and FBC: Firebreak, so we could get even more intermingling as the story of the Hiss continues.

#5: Grand Theft Auto 6

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Developer: Rockstar | Release Date: November 19, 2026

It's GTA 6, what more do we need to say? The upcoming story of Lucia and Jason is one of the most hotly anticipated games in history. It's been pushed back until November 19, 2026, and despite many leaks, there's still a lot we don't know about our return to Vice City, and what Rockstar is doing to build on the GTA formula.

#4: Stranger Than Heaven

(Image credit: Sega)

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku | Release Date: TBD

From the creators of the Yazuka and Like a Dragon games comes Stranger Than Heaven, an action experience that will transport us to the streets of Osaka, Japan across three time periods: 1915, 1929, and 1943. Seeing the Kabukichō-inspired Kamurochō district evolve over the course of the Yakuza games has been a delight for many fans, so we're excited to see what RGG can do with a time-hopping story like this.

#3: Haunted Chocolatier

(Image credit: Eric Barone)

Developer: ConcernedApe | Release Date: TBD

Stardew Valley is going strong almost a decade after it released, but we're still hyped for developer ConcernedApe's upcoming game, Haunted Chocolatier. Rather than farming, you'll be making delicious chocolates. Oh, and living in a haunted castle, because videogames are cool like that. That's why Haunted Chocolatier picks up the bronze medal.

#2: 007 First Light

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Developer: IO Interactive | Release Date: TBD

Who doesn't want to be James Bond? 007 First Light looks like the perfect blend of Uncharted and Hitman, made by the latter's IO Interactive, too. With stunning levels, slick bluffing mechanics, and gadgets galore, it's easy to see why this is The Council's number two pick.

#1: Slay the Spire 2

Slay the Spire 2 Developer Interview | PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Megacrit | Release Date: March 2026

Slay the Spire inspired the modern deckbuilding roguelike trend, so of course the whole gaming world took notice when sequel Slay the Spire 2 was announced last year. We got a big behind the scenes look at how development is going and we simply cannot wait to play it. The Council voted it their number one Most Wanted game, and we stand behind that decision fully.

Every game featured in The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted

Night Swarm

Night Swarm launch trailer Could that be a hint? Tune in next week to find out. - YouTube Watch On

Kicking off our pre-show is a game you can go and play right now: Night Swarm. This is a top-down "bullet heaven" roguelike aimed at fans of Vampire Survivors. Summon dark allies and tear through your foes. (But read on first, we've got loads of cool games you won't want to miss.)

Blood: Refreshed Supply

Blood: Refreshed Supply launch trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Next up is another game you can go and play right now: Blood: Refreshed Supply is out now! This is a rework of the classic 1997 FPS, which we first revealed during our Tokyo Direct back in September. The wait is over, go and get your hands dirty.

SOL Shogunate

Sol Shogunate reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

World Premiere Kicking off the main show is the world premiere of the absolutely sensational-looking samurai space opera SOL Shogunate. What's a samurai space opera? It's this. It's a story of vengeance, steel, bioceramic, and blood. Carve your way through rival clans and fight deadly bosses to a banging J-rock soundtrack.

Substructure

Substructure reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

World Premiere Yet another world premiere, Substructure is a dark factory game that packs a hidden world beneath the one you're automating. Will you brave the depths or stick to your machines above ground?

Carmageddon: Rogue Shift

Carmageddon reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

World Premiere A third world premiere!? Don't say we don't spoil you. If you grew up on arcade racers like Burnout and, er, Carmageddon, then the new and shiny Carmageddon: Rogue Shift is one to watch. It looks like the Death Race tie-in we never got, filled to the brim with weapons, wild rides, and zombies.

Rogue Point

Rogue Point Trailer | PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Plan, adapt, and overcome the odds in Rogue Point, a new PvE FPS game. This new trailer is hilarious and shows off just how fun and silly doing heists can be when your mates are determined to screw up your carefully laid out plans.

Nutmeg

Nutmeg gameplay trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Nutmeg sees the beautiful game reimagined as though you're a kid playing with trading cards in their bedroom. Matches all unfold as a series of card battles, but you still get an announcer cheering and screaming to hype you up. It's a unique spin on football for those who'd rather strategize than kick a ball about themselves.

MIO: Memories in Orbit

Memories In Orbit Trailer | PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A metroidvania is only as good as its world, and MIO: Memories in Orbit has a fascinating one. Play as MIO, an android exploring a technological ark called the Vessel that's been reclaimed by nature. It looks absolutely stunning, and there's a demo you can play now.

Ferocious

Ferocious launch trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

You know what makes any FPS game better? That's right, dinosaurs. Especially dinosaurs you can befriend so they'll aid you in taking down enemy outposts by charging horn-first into them. Ferocious is available today for some prehistoric fun.

Animalkind

Animalkind Trailer | PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Animalkind is a reminder of why videogames are so awesome. Choose your cute critter from a selection of corgi, raccoon, and kitty, and then pilot a hulking mech to build an adorable town in the woods for you and your animal pals. Who needs opposable thumbs when you've got an EVA?

Ex Sanguis

Ex Sanguis Trailer | PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Okay, cutesy time is over. Ex Sanguis is all about gothic, demonic mistresses raining blood onto the Earth. It's a real vibe shift. This is a roguelite where you'll warp time and space to save the dying world from the forces of Stasis. Happy hunting.

Neath