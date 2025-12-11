How to watch The Game Awards 2025 to catch this year's winners and big announcements

It's December again: time to pay for expedited shipping on presents, and time to watch The Game Awards celebrate another year crammed full of more videogames than any of us had time to play. Just in case that isn't overwhelming enough, the show always comes packed with announcements for even more upcoming games. Here's all the details on when and where to watch so you don't miss one of your faves getting to bring home a trophy.

For a tip on what to expect (or what to hope for) check out all of our Game Awards 2025 predictions, including the announcements that are already confirmed and what's been rumored.

What time is The Game Awards 2025?

The Game Awards premieres at 4:30 pm Pacific on Thursday, December 11, 2025. Remember that there's typically a 30 minute "opening act" before Geoff Keighley himself takes the stage, so expect the show to properly begin at 5 pm Pacific. Some of the awards do get handed out during that opening segment though, so if you're invested in seeing all the winners, tune in on time. Here is The Game Awards premiere time in other time zones around the world:

4:30 pm PDT (Los Angeles)

7:30 pm EDT (New York)

9:30 pm BRT (São Paulo)

12:30 am December 12 GMT (London)

1:30 am December 12 CEST (Berlin)

11:30 am December 12 AEDT (Sydney)

1:30 pm December 12 NZDT (Auckland)

The Game Awards will be live on a ton of different streaming platforms including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and even the Steam app, so you'll have a hard time missing it if you're on the internet on Thursday.

How long is The Game Awards?

The Game Awards is a live show in Los Angeles, so there isn't an exact run time. In the past The Game Awards has run at least three hours and is often over three and a half including the opening act. So expect to grab some bathroom breaks during the musical interludes.

Acceptance speeches don't tend to run comically long anymore, and the stage crashing era seems to have been staunched, but you just never know what curveballs are getting thrown in a live event.