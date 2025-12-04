Streets of Fortuna is a survival megasim set in an ancient city where you can take down an overlord, start your own religion, or otherwise live your best life

Streets of Fortuna gameplay reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

First revealed during the PC Gaming Show 2024, Streets of Fortuna just got a new trailer that suggests it's going to be a particularly intense sandbox survival sim. Dwarf Fortress co-creator Tarn Adams has been lending his design expertise to the team at Kitfox Games, which is a good reason to think it'll be a hoot.

Add it to your wishlist Wishlist Streets of Fortuna on Steam

Inspired by the ancient city of Constantinople, the game gives players an insight into the variety of potential lives you could have lived as an ancient person struggling to survive on the streets. From getting smacked around by the city guard for simple vagrancy to good ol' fashioned vigilante-style thief beatings in the middle of the market, the city of Fortuna is an unforgiving place. But where there's hardship, there's also opportunity.

You'll be rubbing shoulders with 1,000 NPCs as you struggle your way from rags to riches, and that number is likely to increase as the devs continue working on the game.

"You'll have to master intricate systems of character traits, relationships, tastes, property, and schedules to tell your story in this world," the new trailer teases. Oh, man. The pattern recognition part of my brain is humming right now.

Whether you decide to steal and bribe your way to victory or rise above all that nastiness and start an honest business, it sounds like there's a vast number of ways to get in way over your head in Streets of Fortuna. And with the city completely procedurally-generated, every single playthrough will be completely different.

The new trailer closes off with an announcement that the devs are looking to welcome closed alpha testers in 2026, which is *checks calendar* next year, actually. You can stay tuned for more updates by wishlisting Streets of Fortuna now on Steam.

Once you're done painting the town red, check out everything that was announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.