Springs, Eternal is the first full-sized game from Gone Home co-creator Steve Gaynor after the rest of Fullbright broke off
This is Gaynor's first full-sized game in eight years.
At the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted today, we got our first look at Springs, Eternal, the next game from Gone Home and Tacoma developer Fullbright.
It's not exactly the same studio that produced those games, though: A couple years ago, Fullbright co-founder Steve Gaynor announced that the studio was now a solo endeavor. The company split up while working on Open Roads, and Gaynor's management was a central cause: He admitted that his strengths "do not lie with attempting to manage a large project or direct the work of others."
"I hope that along with continuing the self-reflective work of the last couple years and moving forward with a sense of humility, that by taking Fullbright down this new path I'm able to make my next steps positive, productive ones," Gaynor wrote in 2023 when he announced that he'd started work on a new game on his own.
That path first led to Toilet Spiders, a small horror game about scouring an abandoned government facility, lifting up toilet lid after toilet lid, hoping you find a key rather than a deadly spider. Next, we have an atmospheric adventure game that blends romance and horror with a retro pixelated art style.
Everybody needs to recharge once in a while, and what better place than a cosy hot spring retreat? Well, maybe others are the perfect spot for relaxation and mediation, but not Stillwater Springs. While there's certainly some comfort to be found at the secluded woodland lodge, terrors also await.
Venture through the misty resort at night armed with nothing but a flashlight, and talk to the others who are seeking a reprieve here. Chat to them about destiny, living in the moment, oh, and what to do if you see a set of haunting eyes in the trees.
You run.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
The pulsing yellow and red peepers look deliciously terrifying, especially accompanied by the screen shake and audio distortions shown in the trailer.
As well as exploring the grounds and manor in Stillwater Springs, you'll have to piece together the fragments of your memory that reveal why you even went there in the first place. The trailer doesn't give too much away; there was a girl named Twyla, you loved her and she loved you.
Now you're running through the woods, searching caves, and descending down spiral staircases into dark nothingness. What happened?
Springs, Eternal is set to launch sometime in 2026 and you can wishlist it on Steam now.
Once you've gotten over the frights, check out everything that was announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.
Issy van der Velde has been writing about video games professionally for five years, contributing to Rolling Stone, NME, GamesRadar+, IGN, and many more. He's been freelance and held editorial roles across news, guides, and features, and is now the deputy editor of the PC Gaming Show.
A lifelong gamer, Issy won the MCV 30 under 30 award for his work covering queer, Arab, and women's representation in the gaming industry.
His favourite games are narrative, story-driven adventures, arcade racers, roguelites, and soulslikes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.