Springs, Eternal is the first full-sized game from Gone Home co-creator Steve Gaynor after the rest of Fullbright broke off

Springs, Eternal Reveal Trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

At the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted today, we got our first look at Springs, Eternal, the next game from Gone Home and Tacoma developer Fullbright.

It's not exactly the same studio that produced those games, though: A couple years ago, Fullbright co-founder Steve Gaynor announced that the studio was now a solo endeavor. The company split up while working on Open Roads, and Gaynor's management was a central cause: He admitted that his strengths "do not lie with attempting to manage a large project or direct the work of others."

"I hope that along with continuing the self-reflective work of the last couple years and moving forward with a sense of humility, that by taking Fullbright down this new path I'm able to make my next steps positive, productive ones," Gaynor wrote in 2023 when he announced that he'd started work on a new game on his own.

That path first led to Toilet Spiders, a small horror game about scouring an abandoned government facility, lifting up toilet lid after toilet lid, hoping you find a key rather than a deadly spider. Next, we have an atmospheric adventure game that blends romance and horror with a retro pixelated art style.

Add it to your wishlist Wishlist Springs, Eternal on Steam

Everybody needs to recharge once in a while, and what better place than a cosy hot spring retreat? Well, maybe others are the perfect spot for relaxation and mediation, but not Stillwater Springs. While there's certainly some comfort to be found at the secluded woodland lodge, terrors also await.

Venture through the misty resort at night armed with nothing but a flashlight, and talk to the others who are seeking a reprieve here. Chat to them about destiny, living in the moment, oh, and what to do if you see a set of haunting eyes in the trees.

You run.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The pulsing yellow and red peepers look deliciously terrifying, especially accompanied by the screen shake and audio distortions shown in the trailer.

As well as exploring the grounds and manor in Stillwater Springs, you'll have to piece together the fragments of your memory that reveal why you even went there in the first place. The trailer doesn't give too much away; there was a girl named Twyla, you loved her and she loved you.

Now you're running through the woods, searching caves, and descending down spiral staircases into dark nothingness. What happened?

Springs, Eternal is set to launch sometime in 2026 and you can wishlist it on Steam now.

Once you've gotten over the frights, check out everything that was announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.