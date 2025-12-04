Killing Floor 3 just got a major update with Season 2: Operation Breakout, reintroducing the Stalker we've all been waiting for

Killing Floor 3 Operation: Breakout Trailer | PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Killing Floor 3's Season 2: Operation Breakout update will add a heap of new content to the gory co-op FPS, some of which was showcased in a new trailer that aired today at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted.

Get it now Get the Killing Floor 3 update on Steam

We're looking at a new seasonal narrative campaign and accompanying survival map, as well as a new playable character (known as DJ Scully), a new weapon, and two new real-world inspired weapon mods. Not to mention a refresh of the Stalker specimen of Zed that looks like it slipped straight out of that one Russian sleep experiment Creepypasta.

The Stalker had been omitted from Killing Floor 3, despite taking center stage in the previous two games as a common enemy. The redesign comes in hard with its eerie smile and spike-tipped, forked arms ready to stab you a new gullet. It'll creep up on you, too, manifesting from thin air. Good lord, humanity is screwed. But I can tell you we won't go gentle into the dark… uh, Jungle Prison (that's the new map, by the way, and it's looking gnarly).

All this comes along with performance tweaks and game balance refinement, from adjusted weapon recoil and damage, to lowered cost of weapons and mods, and stat buff adjustments.

The update is now live, and Killing Floor 3 is available on Steam.

When you're done dealing with bioengineered mutants, check out everything else announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.