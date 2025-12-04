Killing Floor 3 just got a major update with Season 2: Operation Breakout, reintroducing the Stalker we've all been waiting for
Tear it up in the jungle with the latest update
Killing Floor 3's Season 2: Operation Breakout update will add a heap of new content to the gory co-op FPS, some of which was showcased in a new trailer that aired today at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted.
We're looking at a new seasonal narrative campaign and accompanying survival map, as well as a new playable character (known as DJ Scully), a new weapon, and two new real-world inspired weapon mods. Not to mention a refresh of the Stalker specimen of Zed that looks like it slipped straight out of that one Russian sleep experiment Creepypasta.
The Stalker had been omitted from Killing Floor 3, despite taking center stage in the previous two games as a common enemy. The redesign comes in hard with its eerie smile and spike-tipped, forked arms ready to stab you a new gullet. It'll creep up on you, too, manifesting from thin air. Good lord, humanity is screwed. But I can tell you we won't go gentle into the dark… uh, Jungle Prison (that's the new map, by the way, and it's looking gnarly).
All this comes along with performance tweaks and game balance refinement, from adjusted weapon recoil and damage, to lowered cost of weapons and mods, and stat buff adjustments.
The update is now live, and Killing Floor 3 is available on Steam.
When you're done dealing with bioengineered mutants, check out everything else announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Having been obsessed with game mechanics, computers and graphics for three decades, Katie took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni and has been writing about digital games, tabletop games and gaming technology for over five years since. She can be found facilitating board game design workshops and optimising everything in her path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.