Flight sim strategy game Remnant Protocol is set to release in March

Remnant Protocol release date trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

In space, no one can hear you scream… with joy! Remnant Protocol has finally been given a solid release date of March 12, 2026, which just dropped alongside the newest trailer aired during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted. The indie devs at Progenitor Game Studios Ltd have been at work on the game for a few years now, but this indicates a final push to get this space battler ready for launch.

Add it to your wishlist Wishlist Remnant Protocol now on Steam

I'm in awe of the skyboxes encompassing every dogfight in the new, minute-long trailer. It's wall-to-wall space battles with a little lore drop to frame everything in context, and give those pew-pews a higher purpose. (Remnant Protocol can also be played in VR for extra immersion.)

Following some ominous shots from the interior of a darkened cave and dilapidated hangar—where I imagine your rebel forces are relegated to before you start building up your scarce resources—a computer screen displays a desperate, decoded transmission:

Emergency. Emergency.

Capital under siege. Threat unknown.

The Blessed Mother is de–

Remnant protocol isn't just a flight sim: Think XCOM meets TIE Fighter, with rebel command strategy layers that see players forging alliances, researching new tech, and manufacturing ships of all shapes and sizes.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If all this sounds like your cup of tea, you can wishlist Remnant Protocol now on Steam to stay up to date with the game's development until it drops in March next year.

If space battles aren't your thing, check out everything else announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.