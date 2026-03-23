Somehow it's already the end of March, and as the growing stack of upcoming 2026 games climbs ever taller, we're rubbing our hands gleefully together at all the cool stuff we'll be playing over the next several months.

But hold up. We're not quite done with March, yet Sand: Raiders of Sophie, the cool-looking PvPvE extraction shooter where you build, customize, and drive a huge stompy mechanical base across an alien planet, is due out this month. "March 2026" is the release date listed on Steam, but as I noted a moment ago, we're running out of March, and a specific date has yet to be announced.

I'm not the only one wondering if the multiplayer shooter is still on track. Sift through Sand's Discord and you'll wind up with double handfuls of "When?" Is Sand still coming out in March? If so, on what day? And the more dreaded question: is the reason we haven't heard a date yet because it's been delayed?

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Under the bombardment of release date questions, community managers in the official Discord are doing their best to give hopeful players some information—but that's tricky when there isn't any information to give out at the moment.

"We want to assure you that you're not being overlooked," tinybuild Discord manager Jacky said in a post that has been pinned to the channel. "We're really sorry we can't share a specific date and time for the launch just yet, but we promise to keep you updated."

"There are lots of wheels spinning at the moment, and a lot of things on the development side that need to fall into place before I'm given the go ahead to share concrete info," said senior community manager TinyJay. "I understand that this is frustrating for you all but I don't have control over development related matters and of course, development does impact what we can share and when we can share it."

One member of the Discord speculated that the issue might be that Sand's development team are working out a few final, critical details, and don't want to announce a date until they're absolutely sure they won't then have to disappoint fans by then missing that date.

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"Exactly this, and that a firm announcement is dependent on this final stretch of work," CM TinyJay said in response.

So, there you have it. A specific March release date for Sand hasn't been confirmed, but it also hasn't been denied. Let's just call it Schrödinger's Release Date and accept that we can't open that box just yet. I've inquired myself with TinyBuild, and will let you know if I hear anything back, but in the meantime, stay calm, let the devs work, and don't give the community managers too hard of a time. Yes, we're getting close to the end of the month—but there's still a bit of March left.