'A firm announcement is dependent on this final stretch of work': Fans are spinning out over extraction shooter Sand's lack of a specific March release date

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We're running out of March.

A big mobile mechanical base in the desert
(Image credit: tinyBuild)

Somehow it's already the end of March, and as the growing stack of upcoming 2026 games climbs ever taller, we're rubbing our hands gleefully together at all the cool stuff we'll be playing over the next several months.

But hold up. We're not quite done with March, yet Sand: Raiders of Sophie, the cool-looking PvPvE extraction shooter where you build, customize, and drive a huge stompy mechanical base across an alien planet, is due out this month. "March 2026" is the release date listed on Steam, but as I noted a moment ago, we're running out of March, and a specific date has yet to be announced.

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Under the bombardment of release date questions, community managers in the official Discord are doing their best to give hopeful players some information—but that's tricky when there isn't any information to give out at the moment.

So, there you have it. A specific March release date for Sand hasn't been confirmed, but it also hasn't been denied. Let's just call it Schrödinger's Release Date and accept that we can't open that box just yet. I've inquired myself with TinyBuild, and will let you know if I hear anything back, but in the meantime, stay calm, let the devs work, and don't give the community managers too hard of a time. Yes, we're getting close to the end of the month—but there's still a bit of March left.

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Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

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